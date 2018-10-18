Adulting? Is this what achievement looks like?

Kristin Donaldson

Staff Writer

The mundane, ordinary task that some of us have been doing since our teens or even early childhood has been deemed an adult over achievement by the term “adulting.” Adulting is defined by the Oxford dictionary as “the practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult, especially the accomplishment of mundane but necessary tasks.”

Millennial’s or other young ‘adults’ post on Twitter or Facebook of these tasks with the hashtag adulting right next to it. Making some us 20 somethings want to roll our eyes, like our parents, and ask the question, do you really believe by washing your own clothes you are overachieving. Answer is, you really should not.

Believe it or not, washing your clothes, cleaning your room, or buying a couch is not an over achievement. You are honestly just doing what is a normal part of most peoples’ lives at some point and it is not special. It does not need to be shared with the word, along with your lattes and political rants that make you feel oh so better inside.

Social media and participation trophies have corrupted drive and motivation to win in today’s teens and twenty somethings. Participation trophies make everyone special just because, congratulations, you showed up. And, social media makes you chase this perfect profile and set of friends that are not even there at the end of the day.

Step outside, take a walk and realize that your life is what you make of it, and you are important for who you are and what you do when no one is watching. Just feel free not to share everything you think and feel and live.

Live, laugh, and love may be corny, but it is all we have. Please drop the term adulting and just do the tasks that people have done for centuries that they have not required vast amounts of attention for and keep going. Achieve the impossible, and not the mundane.