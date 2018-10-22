Today in Millersville History: The Faculty Strike

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

Two years ago, Millersville University professors went on strike. The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) organized the three-day strike to negotiate a better, mutually beneficial contract for both APSCUF and the Pennsylvania State System for Higher Education (PASSHE). The contract that the professors were working under had expired, which, in part, led to the strike.

Millersville was not the only school that had a strike, however; all PASSHE schools were involved in the strike. Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester all participated in the strike.

It was a historic event for PASSHE professors. Tensions blossomed between the two groups prior to the strike. The threat of a strike loomed during the Spring semester prior, but both groups decided to delay talks until after that year’s graduation. The strike officially began Oct. 19 after the two groups could not come to a consensus about the contract.

APSCUF is the State System faculty union that went on strike due to disagreements on health care coverage and salary, as well as to renew and better the expired contract. This is the first, and only, strike APSCUF has ever held. Because this was the first when the Millersville administration held an open forum for students, but it was hard for them to answer questions with a high degree of confidence.

Students at Millersville stood with the professors at picket lines during the strike to show their support. Students, for the most part, understood and agreed with what the strike attempted to achieve, with the sentiment that the strike would benefit their educations in the long run. The strike was successful and APSCUF and the PASSHE administration came to a tentative deal three days after the strike started.

