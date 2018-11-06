Volleyball rolls over East Stroudsburg for division title

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

Millersville faced off against East Stroudsburg Saturday ending in a PSAC division title for the Marauders. Both teams came into the match tied for first place and with a clean sweep of East Stroudsburg, Millersville was able to grab hold of the division title for the first time since 1999.

The Marauders have played exceptionally well at home this season and it continued with extraordinary play on Saturday. Millersville took all three sets winning them 25-13, 25-22, and 25-18.

East Stroudsburg had trouble hitting the ball as their percentage was only .100. The Marauders posted a .312 hitting percentage which was a key difference in the match up. Millersville also had 14 more kills than East Stroudsburg and played more disciplined as well. East Stroudsburg committed 19 errors to Millersville’s 11.

Lindsey Blevins had 15 kills for Millersville while Haley Butler and Jayci Suseland had 10 a piece. Katie Laguhman had 38 assists and eight digs in the match while Kat Forry recorded a match high 23 digs.

Millersville continued to prove dominance on their own court as they went 13-1 this season at home. Their last five matches were all home and have resulted in wins for the Marauders. Four of those five wins have come from sweeping their opponents.

The Marauders finished above .500 this season overall and in the PSAC as well. Overall their record was a strong 16-11and within the PSAC they were 11-7 ending in the top spot of the PSAC southeast division.

Coach Brain Smith recorded his 138th career win which is the most by any volleyball coach here at Millersville. He is also the longest tenured coach in the program’s history.

Millersville is currently the seventh seed in the PSAC tournament as they will be on the road on Tuesday November 6 to face Shippensburg. Even though the Marauders are on the road they are riding high with five straight wins and that’s a momentum builder for any team. Millersville will be looking to take their great play on the road and get a big playoff victory.