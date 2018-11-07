Field hockey blanks Mansfield

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

The Marauders pushed their winning streak to five with a shutout win against Mansfield on Saturday. The win bumps Millersville’s record to 12-5 on the season and 6-3 in the PSAC.

Millersville dominated Mansfield all game. The Marauders scored on an Erica Tarsi goal early and carried that momentum all throughout the game. The next goal would be scored by Alexis Gazzio and a final goal scored by Tarsi solidified the shutout win for Millersville.

Mansfield played poor all game. They could only fire off one shot and that one shot did make it on goal but was saved by Millersville’s goalie Autumn Peters.

Millersville was able to take 24 shots and 12 of them ended up on goal, three finding the back of the cage. Mansfield saved nine of Millersville’s 12 shots on goal.

Tarsi took four shots with two of them on goal and those two found the back of the cage. Alexis Gazzio took three shots on the day and all three ended up on goal. One of those three went into the back of the cage.

Sol Ortiz-Kreiner led the Marauders with six shots, three on goal but unfortunately, she did not score.

Millersville has dominated Mansfield historically. This is their eighth straight shutout victory over Mansfield and they lead the all-time series 28-14.

Goalie Autumn Peters had a slow day in goal but only needing to stop one shot gave her a second consecutive shutout.

The Marauders have outshot their opponents this year 335-128. That has resulted in outscoring their opponents 49-19. Millersville averages 19.7 shots a game which is exceptional.

This was the Marauders last home game of the season and will head to Slippery Rock on Friday for their last game of the season. If Millersville wins on Friday, they will enter the PSAC Tournament as the fourth seed and will face Kutztown in the first round.