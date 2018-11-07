Kutztown spoils Senior Day

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

The Millersville football team celebrated its seniors on Saturday but unfortunately could not celebrate with a win. The Kutztown Golden Bears came to Chryst Field and outscored the Marauders by 52 points. The Marauder defense was no match for the Golden Bears high powered offense resulting in a 62-10 loss for Millersville.

The game started out good for Millersville. They put up 10 points in the first quarter with a touchdown pass to Phil Overton from Evan Morrill and a field goal by Joey Farley. Kutztown scored a touchdown making the score 10-7 at the end of the first. However, the second quarter of the game is when Millersville lost all its momentum.

Millersville was forced to punt on their first drive of the second quarter. Kutztown’s special teams would end up blocking Tyler Reiman’s punt and it would be returned for a touchdown. On this play, the Marauders lost any momentum they had with the lead as Kutztown went up 14-10.

For the rest of the game it would be all Kutztown. The Golden Bears went on a scoring spree putting up 55 unanswered points. Twenty-seven of those 55 points would be scored in the second quarter alone. Millersville’s defense had no answer for Kutztown’s offensive onslaught.

Kutztown’s offense which finished the day with 471 total yards is ranked in the top three in scoring, total offense, rushing offense, and passing offense in the PSAC. The Golden Bears had 182 passing yards and 289 rushing yards on the day.

Millersville’s rushing attack once again had a tough game. This has been a lingering struggle for the Marauders all season. They could only gain 56 yards running the ball which left most of the offensive responsibilities on the quarterbacks.

Senior quarterback Justis Jacobs made his first career start in his final home game and had a strong showing. He threw for 194 yards completing 23 of his 45 pass attempts and one interception. He had 24 of Millersville’s 56 rushing yards.

Millersville suffered their biggest deficit of the season with the loss. This is also their fourth straight loss. The last win for the Marauders came back on October 6. Since then the Marauders have given up 30 or more points in each of their four straight losses. It is hard to win football games when a team gives up this many points and has no run game.

With the loss Millersville dropped to 2-5 in the PSAC and 2-8 overall. Kutztown improved to 8-1 and upped their division record to 6-1.

This was Millersville’s last home game of the season and they could not provide any excitement for the home crowd. The loss represents how Millersville’s season has gone.

The Marauders take to the road next week to face Mercyhurst in the last game of the season. Millersville looks to finish the season on a high note with a win.