Men’s soccer heading to NCAA Division II Tournament

Kat Vasquez

Associate Sports Editor

The Millersville men’s soccer team made a name for themselves after their miraculous win the 2018 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship against West Chester University last Sunday night in a penalty kick shootout. They even won a spot at NCAA Division II Tournament for the sixth time in the past 10 years and it’s all thanks to coach Steve Widdowson.

“First, we are going to enjoy this feeling for a while then after the selections come out tomorrow we will get refocused. The NCAA Tournament is very special and not something many student-athletes get to experience. I am just happy we get to provide that experience to our players. We will go into the tournament confident and ready to compete for the regional championship. It’s great to be back in the national tournament,” head coach Widdowson said.

The Marauders will head on the road Saturday to Charleston, West Virginia. The Marauders will face off with No. 1 seed Charleston, in the second round on Saturday, November 10th, while the other regional match of West Chester and Notre Dame is played. Saturday winners will then face off in a third round match up on November 15th or on November 16th in the quarterfinals.

The game between Millersville and Charleston will start at 1 p.m. on November 10th.