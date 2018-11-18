Tired of being Tired

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

I am fed up with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. This latest insult to journalists everywhere is more icing on a cake that is icing at this point. Jim Acosta, CNN White House correspondent, has had his press pass to the white house revoked. He is no longer able to go to press events at the white house.

The reason for this is because he was doing his job; he was asking the president questions about the so-called invasion from a caravan of immigrants. Trump, insisting it was an invasion moved on. Acosta then attempted to ask a question about the Russia interference in the 2016 election. Trump answered with, “I’ll tell you what: CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them,” Trump said. “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN.”

The sad truth to this is that Trump is a rude, terrible person. I have been watching, as I am sure many Americans have, the rapid decline in sanity for the president. The precedent that is being set here is this: if Trump does not like you, you leave. Trump is the worst president that this country has seen since the countries founding. His rhetoric has led to a divided country. White nationalism is a common occurrence lately. Even here on Millersville University grounds, there have been instances of this. I am referencing the vandalism of bathroom stalls on campus.

I realize some will think I am being too harsh; to that, I have this to say, he is the president, and he should be the standard bearer of morals and ethical behavior. Acosta is another straw a part of the last straws that I have had with Trump. He calls my profession enemies of the people. All except for Fox news, which I do not even consider a newsworthy company anymore. CNN is a newsworthy company and they are doing what the press’s purpose is. They are not perfect, but then again, no news organization can be 100 percent unbiased. This is because we as humans cannot exist without bias.

CNN says this about Acosta on his bio page on their website, “Jim Acosta is CNN’s chief White House correspondent, currently covering the Trump administration and previously covered the Obama administration from the White House and around the world. He regularly covers presidential press conferences, visits by heads of states, and issues impacting the Executive Branch of the federal government.” It is there in his bio, he is supposed to be at press conferences. Trump does not like Acosta, which you can tell from the quote from the President saying Acosta is a terrible person.

That is something about Trump I cannot stand, he is blind to fact and science. There is so much the president could be doing to make the world a better place. Instead, he has thrown America back a few decades. People are out there fighting for their rights that they already had. Trump’s administration is one of blindness and fear, and he will not change. No matter what the American people do, he will not change. The future will become bright for America soon, I can hope.