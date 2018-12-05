Kareem Hunt released by KC

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

Running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last Friday after video obtained by TMZ, surfaced showing Hunt having an altercation with a woman in a Cleveland hotel. Hunt is shown on tape kicking and shoving the woman after the woman refused to leave Hunts hotel room and repeatedly started banging on the door. Hunt is then seen on video in the hallway outside his room shoving the woman and then kicking her.

No files were charged in the incident.

The altercation which took place back in February has put Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt list which means he cannot practice, play in games, or attend any NFL games at all.

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement saying, “the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.” Team officials said Hunt lied to them when he was asked about the incident.

Hunt has also issued a statement following his release. Hunt said, “I want to apologize for my actions, I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this.”

The NFL is looking into the altercation and two more incidents involving Hunt. In addition to the one in Cleveland, Hunt also got into an altercation at an Ohio resort with a patron and punched him in the face in June. In the third video, Hunt is seen being restrained by a security guard outside a Kansas City nightclub in January just hours after losing a playoff game to the Titans. Hunt reportedly struck a 37-year-old man who was hospitalized and suffered a broken rib and nose.

The NFL who has had a share of domestic abuse cases over the years, has put in rules and regulations regarding abuse. Hunt’s case will be reviewed by the NFL and a decision will be made regarding the incidents.

Hunt who is regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL, will not see a football field for a while. Hunt led the team in touchdowns and rushing yards in 2018 before his release.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stated in a statement, “I saw the stuff that happened, and we don’t do those things. At the same time, I know we have to move forward.”

The Chiefs who lead the AFC West division at 10-2 will have to carry on this season without their Pro Bowl running back. The high-flying Chiefs offense will rely on running backs Spencer Ware and Damien Williams to finish the rest of the season.