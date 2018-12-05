Women’s basketball has disappointing weekend

Jared Kish

The Women’s basketball team had back to back games this weekend against California University of Pennsylvania and IUP. The first game took place last Saturday as Millersville had a tough challenge facing an undefeated California team.

This game would be the first PSAC division game for both teams and with it being the first division match up Millersville looked to get a win and go 1-0 in the PSAC.

California began the game on an 8-0 run which put Millersville down early. Soon later the Marauders quickly went on an 8-2 run of their own. The Marauders cut the deficit to two points and made four of five shots to get themselves right back in it.

Going into the second quarter Millersville was only down by three. However, Millersville would be outscored in the second by 10 points. California late in the quarter went on a 13-2 run going six of 8 from the floor and upping the lead to 38-25 going into halftime.

Coming out in the third, Millersville had to come together and go on a run to try and get back in the game. The Marauders could only muster 10 points in the quarter and California simply would run away with the game.

Millersville outscored California in the fourth but would not help their cause as they drop the first game of two on their weekend schedule. California beat Millersville 69-55 and never relinquished the lead. California would hold a lead of nine or more points from the start of the second half.

Lauren Lister had a good performance as she had 18 points and a field goal percentage of .471.

Dropping the first game of their weekend slate, Millersville’s competition would not get any easier on Sunday as they would face undefeated IUP.

IUP whose ranked at No. 3 was coming in with a record of 5-0 with one division win already.

The Crimson Hawks offense came out on fire and did not slow down all game. Putting 25 points up in the first quarter, they showed why they were 5-0. The Marauders answered with only 13 points in the first.

IUP made quick work of the Millersville defense and scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters. The Marauders struggled mightily in this one resulting in an 87-52 loss. The 35-point loss is a tough one for the Marauders and after Saturday’s loss they did not want to drop two in a row.

Despite the loss Lauren Lister had another strong performance for the Marauders. She put up 17 points and played 35 minutes.

Millersville struggled to keep possession of the ball throughout the game. IUP scored 33 points on 20 Millersville turnovers and ultimately that was the difference in the game. IUP has one of the best defenses in the PSAC are they limit their opponents to 47.3 points per game.

The Marauders certainly struggled this weekend as they faced tough opponents. Starting 2-5 and being 0-2 in the PSAC in the beginning of the season is not where the Marauders want to be. They hope to turn it around next Saturday against Seton Hill and try and bounce back after two rough losses.