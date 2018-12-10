“Glorious Sounds of the Season” brings Holiday cheer to Millersville

Alex Bershtein

Staff Writer

As the month began the holiday festivities at Millersville University began with the Clair Winter Performance Hall of the WVPAC. Students, faculty, family, and residents from across Lancaster came to the music department’s annual event, “Glorious Sounds of the Season”.

The night was full of choral, orchestral, instrumental, and many other kinds of musical performances. Some highlight included the Flute Ensemble’s harmonious rendition of “Feliz Navidad”, the comedic song that mocked the Nutcracker play, a humorous piano duet, and when the entirety of the performers began their dance number alongside the tune of “African Noel” on the stage, in aisles, and within the doorways.

Additionally, there were many moments that allowed the audience to sing along with the chorus. The maestro, Dr. Gemmell, would turn towards the seats and as the familiar carols, such as “Silent Night”, “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”, and “Joy to the World”. Voices emanated throughout the auditorium, and it was not a complete cacophony.

The night was high-strung with rhythm, filmed to the brim with an engaged crowd, and filled with a variety of musical acts. It was an upbeat start to a month of holidays.