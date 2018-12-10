MU students strut their stuff

Julia Walters

Features Editor

The Millersville University Athletic Department showcased their talents this past Sunday night with the Marauder’s Student-Athlete Talent Show to support the Make-A-Wish foundation, which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. The admission fee was $5, all of which went straight to the foundation, which will help one lucky child receive the experience of their lifetime.

All of the athletic teams stood on the Reighard Multi-Purpose Room stage in front of judges and displayed a series of talented, sometimes hilarious, but always entertaining performances. Included in the athletic teams were the Girl’s Lacrosse, Women’s Basketball, Cross Country, Baseball, Field Hockey, Men’s Basketball, Cheerleading, Women’s Golf, Softball, Women’s Swimming, Volleyball, Track, Women’s Soccer, and Football teams. While all the teams were respectively represented in a series of dances, songs, and comedy skits, it came down to only two teams: Women’s and Men’s Tennis and Men’s Soccer.

The Tennis team put on a carefully choreographed routine to one member’s rendition of Feliz Navidad on the guitar. Meanwhile, all the other team members were decked out in their Christmas gear, dancing and interacting with the guitarist by placing various Christmas essentials on him, such as Santa hats, cookies with milk, and of course, tennis racquets as make-shift guitars for some of the other team members not as musically inclined.

In the end, though, Men’s Soccer (who also brought home a win from this past Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) beat out the Tennis team, with a fun, upbeat, choreographed routine to B.o.B.’s and River’s Cuomo’s “Magic.” It started off relatively slow, but then the energy increased dramatically as the beat dropped. The performance was truly one with some of the highest energy levels and the positive vibes reverberated through every note and dance move.

Kevin Santopadre, Men’s Soccer team member and lead performer of the routine, spoke his thoughts on winning the talent show, saying “It was fantastic. It brought back memories from winning the PSAC. Soccer has been building a winning culture.”

While the routine seemed as though it was practiced for a decent length of time, Santopadre stated the opposite was true: “We choreographed for an hour and a half before the show, just busting it all out.”

At the end of the day, the most important thing is that the Millersville Athletic department raised $2,400 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. No matter who wins or doesn’t win in a talent show, that is most definitely something to be proud of.