An intimate look at Netflix’s “Sex Education”

One of the things this show really gets right is the script. So often in teen dramedy shows, the writing quality is compromised instead opting for unrealistic portrayals of teenage life, or overused tropes. What is so grounding about

Sex Education

is that the problems and interactions between the characters are relatable and believable. This can be attributed to the fact that the show embraces the awkwardness and uncertainty that we all faced as teenagers. Rather than polluting the story with overindulged whacky scenarios,

Sex Education

echos our past fears and mistakes through its characters and story.