Marauders sneak past first place Huskies

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

Millersville women’s basketball took on first-place Bloomsburg Saturday afternoon in Pucillo Gym.

The Marauders knew they had a tough test on their hands as they were coming into the game facing the first ranked team in the PSAC. This did not trip up Millersville, however, as they rolled to a nice 63-58 victory over Bloomsburg.

Bloomsburg came out of the gates strong going on a 7-0 run to start the game but the Millersville defense pulled it together early. The Marauders would then outscore the Huskies 14-9 for the rest of the first quarter.

After that, the Marauders never looked back.

The start of the second quarter saw Millersville go on a 9-0 run, and they would ultimately be up by one point going into the half. Millersville was 7-1 on the season coming into the game.

The game was back and forth in the third as six lead changes took place in the quarter. Once the fourth quarter started that’s when Millersville started to pull away as they went on a 10-6 run giving them some space between the first-ranked Huskies.

Head coach Mary Fleig said, “When we went on a run in the fourth quarter, I could tell that we were wearing them down.”

The Marauders certainly wore down the Huskies; Millersville’s defensive play was superb. The Marauders were able to shut down Bloomsburg’s biggest offensive threats Emma Saxton and Taylor Montana, who only had 12 points combined.

Contributing to Millersville’s great day on the court was another outstanding performance from Lauren Lister. Having scored 38 points in Millersville’s win over Shippensburg three days before, Lister dropped another 29 points in the victory over Bloomsburg.

“[Lister]’s our go-to scorer” coach Fleig said.

On top of 29 points, Lister shot 64.7 percent from the field, had five rebounds and recorded a game high three steals in the victory.

Olivia Mottern and Courtney Dimoff had also performed at a high level on Saturday as Mottern scored 16 points, and Dimoff had a career high 12 rebounds. Due to Dimoff’s rebounding efforts Millersville was able to out rebound Bloomsburg 37-36 in the victory.

Millersville played consistently all game. The team performed great as a whole shooting .480 percent, obtaining 37 rebounds and a free throw percentage of .722.

Millersville has had good performances in their last six games winning 5 of their last 6 and scoring at least 60 points in all the six games.

The Marauders have three games left this year against Kutztown, Lock Haven and East Stroudsburg. Two out of the three games left on the schedule are home as that works to the Marauders advantage with a 6-5 home record this season.

Millersville looks to finish out the season strong and continue their great play as the final week and half of the season will commence.