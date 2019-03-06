Marauder offense shines scoring 44 runs in three games

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

Millersville baseball headed down to Glenville West Virginia this past weekend to take on three opponents. The Marauders would face Concord, Fairmont State, and Glenville State. Millersville quickly made their presence felt scoring 21 runs in the first game against Concord.

The Marauders came out in the first against Concord giving up two runs in the top half of the inning. Millersville answered right back with three runs of their own in the bottom half and the game would be back and forth from there.

Going into the bottom of the eighth inning the Marauders had a 5-4 lead. Quickly the Marauder offense would tag the Concord pitchers for 16 runs in the inning alone. The Millersville offense started off with three consecutive walks loading the bases. A one out single from Ben Snyder started the 16 run rally.

By the time there were two outs in the inning 14 consecutive runs had scored, five runners had reached on walks, eight on hits, and one on an error. Millersville had four doubles and Dominic Hardaway hit his second home run of the game in the inning.

The Concord pitching was lit up by the powerful Marauder offense and Kaylor Kulina set a school record with six walks. Millersville also set a school record in walks drawing 17 of them.

Millersville starter Eli Nabholz gave up the two runs early but quickly settled down and went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks. He also struck out three in the game.

Dominic Hardaway went 3-5 with two homers, a double, and crossed the plate four times with a career high 5 RBI’s.

The Marauders cruised past Concord in the first game of their three-game weekend schedule, and they looked to continue their hot hitting against Fairmont State.

Millersville did just that as they totaled 14 runs thanks to an eight run fifth inning. Millersville sophomore Luke Trainer had hit a home run and second four times on five at bats. The Marauders had a season high 20 hits and blew past Fairmont with a 14-4 win.

Fewer than 12 hours after Millersville clobbered Concord, Millersville continued to show their offensive strength. Seven different Marauders had two hits in the victory. Christian Del Toro came off the bench and hit a two-run bomb which was the first of his colligate career.

Cordell Shannon who came all so close to perfection in his last start, threw six innings, striking out four and gave up Fairmont’s four runs.

Winning their first two games on their weekend schedule Millersville looked to get a trifecta in their last game of the weekend against Glenville State.

Marauder starting pitcher Drew Miller gave a great outing on the mound in this one as he only gave up two hits while striking out six in five innings. Coach Shehan pulled Miller and the bullpen shut out Glenville the rest of the way.

Millersville’s offense did what they did all weekend, scoring nine runs on six hits in the shutout win over Glenville. The top four Marauder hitters in the lineup were responsible for five of the six hits all eight RBI’s and seven of the nine runs scored in the game.

Kulina continued to see the ball well at the plate as he went 2-4 with a walk and a double. Ben Snyder went 2-5 with three RBI’s and two runs. Hardaway also contributed for a total of four RBI’s.

Millersville has had success through the years against Glenville State winning all four matchups and outscoring them 40-3.

The Marauders scored a total of 44 runs in three games over the past weekend as their offense put on one of the best performances you’ll ever see. The pitching was also a strong point especially in the third game.

Overall Millersville had a tremendous weekend of baseball. After starting the season 0-3 they are now 6-4 after two weekends in a row of strong baseball.

The Marauders will play Goldey-Beacom four times next weekend as they will be on the road for the Saturday doubleheader and will return home Sunday for their long overdue home opener, with two more games against Goldey-Beacom.





