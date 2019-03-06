The Jonas Brothers are back!

Krystal Floyd

Staff Writer

One of my fondest memories growing up was going to my first Jonas Brothers concert when I was 12 years old. I vividly remember taking the long trip from Philadelphia to Allentown to wait hours in line to see them.

I memorized all of their songs. I had posters of them all over my room until mid-high school. I was heartbroken when they disbanded in 2013, and I never went on to like a boy band as much as I liked them. For the past few years, Nick Jonas has been busy with his solo career releasing hits like “Jealous” and “Close”, while occasionally appearing on shows and movies such as ‘Scream Queens’ and ‘Jumanji’. Joe has worked on ‘The Voice Australia’ and was lead to the band DNCE, while Kevin was busy being a family man. Somehow, they all decided it was time to reunite and melt the hearts of 20-something fans everywhere.

Now, more than a decade later, imagine my excitement when it was announced that they are reunited and coming out with a new song. I stayed up on the evening of my birthday on February 28th until the clock struck midnight on March 1st with a pounding heart to watch the Jonas Brothers’ long-awaited release of their new song and video for “Sucker.”

The music video starred all of the Jonas Brothers and their partners including Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner. The music video revolves around them singing with their significant others in a fancy English estate in expensive clothing. It’s definitely reminiscent of their pop roots from their earlier years with a cool, new sexy twist that comes with adulthood. The video is kind of wacky with everyone riding on bikes in a maze garden on the estate, and dancing at a tea party and in bathtubs. It definitely highlights wealth with its assortment of expensive clothing and lavish party behavior. The video ends with the three couples posing in front of a bookcase and being painted by an artist. There’s still no word on whether or not they will release an album or tour, but Jonas Brothers fans can hold out hope for more news to come!