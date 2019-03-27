Marauders take three of four in weekend series with Huskies

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

The Millersville baseball team squared off with Bloomsburg for four games last weekend. Two played here at Millersville on Saturday, followed by two more on Sunday at Bloomsburg. Millersville has been playing outstanding baseball since the start of their season and looked to improve on their above .500 record.

In game one on Saturday Millersville jumped out to a 2-0 by the third inning. The Marauders took advantage of Bloomsburg’s sloppy play, free passes and errors let the Marauders score their first three runs of the game with just one hit and no RBI’s.

In the fourth inning, Millersville’s Ben Snyder produced a two-run single. By the fifth inning Millersville had built a 4-1 lead. However, the Huskies offense woke up and scored three runs off the Marauder pitching.

Tied 4-4 going into the bottom half of the fifth the Marauders were able to answer right back with a three spot of their own. Jimmy Losh kicked off the three-run inning with a double and Nick Graham broke the tie with a seeing eye single to right. Next batter Cole Friese jacked his fifth homer of the season giving the Marauders a 7-4 lead.

Closer Tyler Yankosky came out of the pen and shut the door for the Marauders striking out three in two innings for his second save of the season, securing starter Eli Nabholz first win of the season.

The Marauders achieved victory in the first game against the Huskies. The second game would be the only hiccup in the Marauders weekend.

Both teams only scored one run a piece going into the seventh and final inning of regular play. Free baseball was provided as both teams couldn’t break the score in the final inning.

In the eighth the Marauders had a huge opportunity to win the game and go up 2-0 in the weekend four game series. Millersville had the bases loaded and a chance to win the game, but they could not capitalize. This easily came back and bit the Marauders as they lost it in the ninth.

After the Huskies were able to load the bases in the top of the ninth, the go ahead run was walked in by the Marauder pitching. That was followed up by a two-run single from Bloomsburg’s Casey Cooperman. Millersville then committed errors on back to back bunts, giving the Huskies two more runs.

After the disappointing ninth for the Marauders they dropped the second game 7-1. This concluded Saturday’s home games against Bloomsburg as Millersville would then head to Bloomsburg for two more on Sunday.

Going into game one on Sunday and the third of the series against Bloomsburg the Marauders were pretty confident. Starter Cordell Shannon had won four consecutive starts and looked for a fifth.

Shannon was dealing going into the fourth inning, and the Marauder line up provided more than enough runs to give Shannon a shot at securing a win. Luke Trainer and Losh started off the inning with back to back singles, and Eric Callahan broke the score with an RBI ground ball. Bloomsburg committed an error and allowed another run to score. Ben Harris then singled and the five-run inning for the Marauders was capped off by a three-run homer by Friese.

Besides giving up one run in the sixth, Shannon was able to cruise to victory pitching all seven innings and earning his fifth consecutive win. Pushing the Marauder record to 15-7 Millersville looked to take the fourth and final game of the series.

Millersville in the fourth and final game recorded 14 runs on 14 hits. Scoring a run in the second, the offense really went into full swing mode starting in the fifth. After the Marauders loaded the bases on a walk, double, and an intentional walk, Ben Snyder hit a two out grand slam.

After tacking on three more runs in the sixth the Marauders demolished the Bloomsburg pitching. In the seventh, Millersville bashed three homers thanks to Eric Callahan, Luke Trainer, and Cole Friese. Ben Harris also drove in a run on a double.

Millersville’s heavy powered offense showed off in the final game of the series winning the game 14-2. It was a perfect seal on another terrific weekend of Marauder baseball. Millersville bumped their record up to 16-7 and are 3-1 in the PSAC East division.

The Marauders will have another four-game series next weekend starting Friday March 29th against PSAC East rivals Shippensburg. Millersville will be home on Friday and then travel to Shippensburg on Saturday.







