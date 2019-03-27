Red Rose provides transportation for students

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

Red Rose transit Authority (RRTA) is the public transportation system that the people of Lancaster use. RRTA has 21 bus routes that they service. Two of those routes’ students might be familiar with at Millersville. Those being the MU Xpress and the Park City Xpress, which are buses that are used for just Millersville students. There is also the route 16 bus that runs from Millersville to Queen Street Station which is central hub for the buses that RRTA has.



The Millersville route bus, the 16, is free for students to use during the Fall and Spring semesters. A lot of commuters use this service to get to school in the morning and afternoon. This is especially true for some of the students that live in Lancaster city. Millersville has a contract with RRTA that allows students to do this during the Fall and Spring semesters.



The MU Xpress is the trolley that makes rounds through Millersville every Monday through Friday. There are stops throughout campus and many students make use of this service. The other major bus that is exclusive to Millersville is the MU Park City Xpress. This route takes students directly to Park City, which is the local mall in Lancaster.



RRTA also has a web app that all riders can use for the buses. This app allows riders to find the exact location of the buses and allows them to plan their trip accordingly. The app also lets riders know about

delays that the buses are experiencing or if a route is closed for the day due to weather or some other circumstance. It is an asset to some students that use the buses to get to class on time.



Another service that RRTA offers is called Red Rose Access, (RRA). RRA is a shared ride service for seniors and those with disabilities. For those who suffer from physical or mental disabilities, RRA is a service that they could use. There is an application process that can be found on their website and it is relatively easy to fill out. Riders can go to doctors’ appointments and even get to work. Trips must be scheduled at least 24 hours prior to the appointment. Trips to doctor’s appointments are free of charge, but trips to work cost some money. The amount is dependent on how far the trip is. It is a great option for those who cannot make appointments easily.



RRTA is an asset to the city and it is quickly becoming an asset to the students of Millersville

University. Be sure to look out for the RRTA buses when rides are needed.