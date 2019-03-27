Tennis cant find their ace

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

The Millersville men’s tennis team had a busy weekend as they would compete in three matches in three days against Daemen, Edinboro, and Mercyhurst. Millersville has not had a great season so far only going 1-9 heading into Friday’s match up with Daemen.

The first match against Daemen shined a small light on a tough season so far for the Marauders. Untimely beating Daemen clean 7-0 the Marauders were able to play tough all match.

Marauder Frank Yanni clinched a Millersville victory with a comeback win. After Yanni lost his first match on a tiebreaker, he ended up taking sets two and three solidifying a Marauder victory. Yanni wasn’t the only Millersville tennis player with a comeback victory in singles action.

Peter Landis and Jose Alcazar also had comeback wins in their matches. Like Yanni, Landis and Alcazar dropped their first match of the sets. Landis fought back and won on a tiebreaker in the second set and tightly sneaked past his opponent for a 11-9 decision in the third set. Alcazar took the second set easily with a 6-1 victory and clinched a win with a 11-9 decision in the third set.

Rodrigo Lorencin went into his third set tied 1-1 with his opponent. He then ran away with the third set cruising to a 10-4 win.

Carlos Martinez-Lucas had two tight sets but came out on top for both with a 6-3 win and an even closer contested second set at 7-5.

Ben Fellman had also played great with a 6-4, 6-3 win in flight four.

The Marauders then went to doubles against Daemen and with the duo of Martinez-Lucas and Landis, they were able to win flight one 6-3. Yanni and Lorencin paired up for flight three where they came out on top solidifying their sweep over Daemen.

The Marauders had great momentum going into their Saturday match up against Edinboro and looked to ride that momentum wave past Edinboro.

Martinez-Lucas picked up right where he left off as he easily rolled over his Edinboro foes. Winning 6-1 and 6-2 in flight one singles, Martinez-Lucas is now 7-2 in singles play this year.

Martinez-Lucas played great, but it wasn’t enough to beat the 9-4 Edinboro Fighting Scots. The match against Edinboro was the first PSAC match up for the Marauders and they looked to bounce back for another PSAC match up against Mercyhurst on Sunday.

Mercyhurst came into the match up 9-2 with a 1-0 record in the PSAC.

Lorencin scored the only victory for Millersville. Winning 6-4, and 6-3 in flight six Lorencin won his third straight singles match up.

Martinez-Lucas looked to continue his hot play but lost a hard-fought battle in flight one singles. After winning the first set, Martinez-Lucas dropped the final two sets giving him the loss.

Millersville knew they had a tough battle facing Mercyhurst as the Lakers are ranked in the top 30 teams in the country. The Lakers have won seven straight times over Millersville.

Despite winning the first matchup of the three weekend games, Millersville couldn’t hold on for the last two. With a record of 2-11 Millersville wants to turn their season around. They will try to start that on Wednesday, March 27th against Post. Then they will play Bloomsburg and Salem University home March 30th and March 31st. These are Millersville’s first home games of the season starting with Wednesday’s match up with Post University.







