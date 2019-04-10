Greene shines in 37th annual Metrics meet

Kat Vasquez

Associate Sports Editor

Millersville’s women’s track and field team hosted its 37th-annual Metrics Meet at Biemesderfer Stadium Saturday, April 6, where senior Sunflower Greene made her final appearance and set a new record.

“I cried so much before the competition even started. But, I had a great time and performed very well, so hopefully that left a mark that will last after I’m gone,” said Greene. While Greene set an event record of 50-3 ¼ in the shot put, she also set a PSAC record in hammer throw with a toss of 200-3.

It was an improvement from her first meet of the season and an unbelievable 9-2 better than any other athlete in the Division II this season. Greene has swept the shot put, hammer and discus at the Millersville Metrics in back-to-back seasons.

In second place was sophomore Aliyah Striver posted an NCAA B qualifying mark of 46-2 ½.

“Sunny broke another PSAC record. She threw well in all three events. It was a great meet for her, very dominant. Aliyah also had a great meet in all three throws,” said coach Andy Young.

“They are both poised for great seasons. Overall, the team was really pumped to have a home meet. There were some great performances, tons of PRs and a PSAC marks today. I’m very happy with how we performed.”

Check back for the results of the next the Women’s Track and Field meet when they go on the road and compete at Kutztown April 11-12.

The majority of the team will then travel to Bucknell for the Bison Open on April 13.







