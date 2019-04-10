Lacrosse winning streak snapped in tough loss

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

The women’s lacrosse team saw action on Saturday as they traveled to Slippery Rock. Millersville has won each of their last four games, and they looked to push the streak to five. The Marauders had a great division record coming in at 5-1, and would like to bump that up to six wins.

The game started off as a heavy defensive matchup. The first goal was not scored until the 17:51 mark by Marauder Genevieve Speights. This was her twenty-second goal of the season. Thirty seconds later, Slippery Rock answered back with a goal of their own, tying the game at one a piece.

The Millersville offense then went on a tear, scoring three more goals in the first half. At halftime Millersville built a lead of 4-1 and were in control of the game, or at least they thought.

When the second half was underway, Millersville’s Sarah Leverentz scored a goal giving the Marauders a four-point lead over Slippery Rock. After this goal, Millersville quickly saw their lead starting to slip away.

Slippery Rock ended up scoring five goals, all from five different players, between the twenty-seventh and twenty-sixth minute. Before Millersville could even believe what happened, Slippery Rock built a 6-5 lead after being down by four.

Millersville regained strength, re-taking the lead with two more goals.. The Marauders then relinquished the lead again as Slippery Rock would score two of their own and would never surrender the lead again.

The Marauders had two opportunities to score again, but sloppy offense led to turnovers and the Marauders lost 8-7.

Despite the loss, both teams were very evenly matched. Both teams took 23 shots, turned the ball over 27 times, and were 17-18 in caused turnovers.

Speights, Leverentz, and Gillian Zimmerman led the offensive attack for the Marauders as Speights put up three points with a goal and two assists. Leverentz and Zimmerman had two points each and Zimmerman found the back of the net twice scoring two goals.

Millersville battled with Slippery Rock, and even though the outcome was not in their favor, they still played a well-rounded game.

The Marauders will look to start a new winning streak on Thursday, April 11, as they will host Mercy College.





