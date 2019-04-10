Men’s tennis gets shutout by Chestnut Hill

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

A day after beating Kutztown for the first time since the 1998-99 season, Millersville was ready to ride the wave of momentum as they took on Chestnut Hill on Sunday April 7. With it being Senior Day, Millersville hoped they could provide a win for Peter Landis and Pearson Clary, who were honored before Sundays match.

Rodrigo Lorencin and Frank Yanni started things off and won a close flight two doubles match which had them come out victorious 8-6 in a tie breaker.

Where Millersville struggled in the match-up to the 13-4 Chestnut Hill Griffins was in singles play. Carlos Martinez-Lucas lost a tough battle in flight one of singles as he lost 2 of 3 sets. He dropped the first set, 6-4 but bounced back for the second. After winning the second set against his Griffins opponent, 6-2, he fell in the final set of the match 10-7.

Yanni also participated in a singles match where he lost in flight three. He got off to a good start winning the first set, 6-3, but wound up dropping the second and third sets, 6-2 and 6-1.

Marauder Jose Alcazar faced off in flight six with a competitive match-up. After dropping his first set 6-3; he took the second set 6-1, as set three slipped right out of his hands, losing 7-5.

Millersville did win their doubles match, but it did not count for anything as they severely struggled in singles matches. This resulted in a 7-0 loss for the men’s tennis team as they fall to 5-13. The Griffins improved to 14-4 on the season.

