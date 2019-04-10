Sunflower Greene in full bloom: reflects on her athletic career

Kat Vasquez

Associate Sports Editor

To Millersville’s athletics department, she’s Sunflower Greene: a NCAA Division II National Champion.

To her loved ones, however, she’s Sunny.

And, to herself, she’s just any other senior trying to get through her last semester.

Since getting her first title in March 2018, she has grown tremendously into an award-winning champion, but it wasn’t always as easy as it seemed.

“When I got first title, I was excited, but also worried, because I knew that I still had a whole year left, so I really wanted to defend it. When I got my second one this year, I was super happy with it, Greene said.

“But getting there it was a struggle. All the time I spent over the summer, waking up early and lugging my butt over Millersville to train, and pushing through injuries,” Greene said. “I had to take a step back and give myself time to heal my body before I continue to train … it was all worth it.”

Greene just won three events and set two Millersville Metrics meet records this past Saturday.

Tuesday, she was recognized as the PSAC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week. She won the hammer throw, shot put and discus at her final home meet of the season. Her hammer throw mark of 200-3 was a NCAA provisional qualifying mark and the longest toss in the NCAA this season by more than 8 feet.

It was also an all-time PSAC record.

She now owns the number 1 mark in the PSAC in all three events. Greene was named PSAC’s field athlete of the week three times during the indoor season. Including indoor and outdoor seasons, Greene has won the conference’s weekly award 12 times in her career.

For Greene, sports are in her blood. Greene grew up with influences in her family like her older sister and her dad.

“My sister was the first one to do any athletics and I followed her. We both did tennis camp together. My dad did a lot of sports in high school so he always said I got my athleticism from him,” said Greene.

Despite the fact that this will be her last year competing with Millersville athletics, she can look back with fond memories from the past few years.

“I’m going to miss everything about track and field, but I’m really going to miss my teammates and my coach Brittany Hartman. Coach B stuck with me for four years and trained me so well,” Greene said.

“We do get on each other’s nerves, but she put up with my personality for four years and I consider her to be a second parent, so I’m entirely grateful for her.”







