The Scoralicks’ adaptive Easter egg hunt

Carly O’Neill

Features Editor

The annual adaptive egg hunt located at Tymor Park in Union Vale, NY all began with a grandfather’s vision to make his granddaughter’s Easter a more assesable one. Tabatha Scoralick, 12-years-old, is legally blind and during the yearly Easter egg hunts, she was not able to equally participate with the other children due to her impaired vision.

In 2017, Tabatha’s grandfather, Will Scoralick, decided to invent special eggs for visually impaired children to make their Easter just as enjoyable. Mr. Scoralick implanted a device inside the eggs that would generate a constant high pitch sound for the children to follow while searching for the eggs.

Since the event ended up bringing families from hours outside of Union Vale, the following year Mr. Scoralick expanded the event by breaking it up into three categories: the traditional egg hunt for all; the sensory friendly egg hunt which was a quieter event with smaller groups of children, in order to decrease participants from feeling overwhelmed; and the egg hunt for the wheelchair accessible and visually impaired, which involved magnetic eggs so children could reach them with their canes.

The original goal of this adaptive easter egg hunt was to “raise awareness and create opportunities for everybody to enjoy the same activities,” according to Tabatha’s sister, Sidney Scoralick.

The event provides sensory stimulation activities for everybody, such as a moon sand station with funnels for the children to play with and tic-tac-toe boards with specially shaped pieces so the children can feel the edges to know where to put them along the board. Little blow-up pools filled with easter grass are also set up for children to sit in and feel for the hidden eggs.

“We try to offer a multitude of activities so there is something for everyone, no matter what your ability level may be,” comments Sidney.

Service dogs and the Union Vale Fire Company also participate in this community event. The firefighters conduct a “touch a truck” exhibit, where children are allowed to sit inside the district’s 2005 Sutphen pumper truck to get a more up close experience with its operations and interact with the firemen.

All the festivities are run by student volunteers putting in their community service hours from the surrounding high schools including Arlington, Spackenkill, and Wappinger. Students would guide the children in their quest for a basket full of colorful Easter eggs.

The Scoralick family has since created the Tabby’s Vision Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) or a certified nonprofit organization. The family’s vision in creating this foundation is to reach out to people and raise funding for general awareness regarding these assistive technologies.

“As Tabby gets older she is starting to take more pride in the initiatives we’ve taken as a family,” Sidney reports.

Pictured above is Tabatha teaching a little girl how to use her life changing eSight Glasses, which help some people to see in 20/20 vision.

Within the last year and a half, the Scoralick’s discovered eSight Electronic Glasses, which allows Tabatha to see in 20/20 vision. Tabby’s Visionhopesto help other visually impaired children have access to this same technological resource, in an effort for them to see the world through the same lenses as Tabatha.

This year’s adaptive egg hunt will take place on April 13, at Tymor Park. The traditional egg hunt for all will be at 10 a.m., the sensory friendly hunt will be from 11 to 12 a.m., and the wheelchair and visually impaired hunt will be from 1 to 3 p.m.