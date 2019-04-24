Tennis records third straight sweep

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

The Millersville men’s tennis team continued to play great last week as they notched their third straight sweep over West Chester on Wednesday, April 17. Millersville has not had the best year with an 8-13 record, but they have played well against their PSAC opponents. Their PSAC record coming into the match was right at .500 and with a win over West Chester pushed it to 3-2.

Millersville made quick work of West Chester as they swept the doubles matches and did not allow a singles match to reach a third set.

Peter Landis and Carlos Martinez-Lucas were the first to pair up as they won flight one of doubles, 6-1. Frank Yanni and Rodrigo Lorencin beat out their flight two opponents, 6-3. Ben Fellman and Pearson Clary were the final two pair as they swept their opponents in flight three, 6-0.

Martinez-Lucas kicked off singles action as he steamrolled over his opponent. The first set ended in a 6-0 victory for him and the second set was the same, giving him a clean sweep over his West Chester foe.

Lorencin crushed his opponent as well recording the same score as Martinez-Lucas in flight five.

Landis had a little more resistance from his opponent, but it was Landis who would ultimately come out on top in two sets. Winning the first one 6-3, Landis was able to top his opponent in set two with a 6-1 victory.

Fellman won flight four singles with a 6-0 victory and closed out his match with a 6-1 win in set two.

Jose Alcazar who did not play in doubles, won flight six of singles over his counterpart. Alcazar won the first match 6-0 and the second 6-2.

The only singles match that had any sort of excitement to it was Yanni’s in flight three. Yanni got the one pesky West Chester opponent but he was able to outlast him. Winning the first set 7-5 and the second set 6-4 Yanni secured the sweep of West Chester.

After the West Chester win, Millersville has now swept three straight opponents which is for sure a great way to end a regular season. In a season that has not particularly been kind to the Marauders, Millersville has ended it on a high note.

Millersville has played great of late and will have plenty of time to rest with a two-week break. After the break, Millersville will make their first PSAC Tournament appearance on Friday, May 3 as they will head to Bloomsburg.





