Millersville students connect with local businesses at ComMUnity Fest

Sydney Clark

Staff Writer

Students had the opportunity to meet with local businesses, organizations, and non-profits Thursday, September 12th at ComMUnity Fest. Vendors set up inside and outside of the Student Memorial Center and came prepared for interested students, faculty, and staff by having free samples, coupons, and pamphlets.

ComMUnity Fest is a fantastic way for students to see what businesses are in Millersville and Lancaster, especially first-year students who don’t know the area outside of campus.

According to Millersville University’s website, this event is the only time “community partners are given the opportunity to directly market their products and services to students on MU’s campus at an organized event this large.” This Millersville event is a convenient way to talk to representatives of these companies.

Millersville University’s 2019 ComMUnity Fest was hosted by the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership and PSECU. While most of the vendors were inside of the Student Memorial Center, there were a few food trucks set up outside as well.

Set up outside were Lancaster Cupcake, SoBol, and Root. All three of these Lancaster based businesses were offering free samples from items off of their menus. SoBol also had a prize wheel that could be spun in order to win free acai bowls, coupons, and stickers.

Root is a vegan restaurant and bar in downtown Lancaster. It is owned by Rob Garpstas, who opened the restaurant to “provide patrons with their favorite foods using seasonal, locally sourced produce.” Root was serving veggie chili tacos and bruschetta-like bread. Students were lined up to get a chance to try these homemade dishes.

Garpstas also had a helper with him, Kate Bowden, who is a server at Root. She helped him get the food plated and served to waiting customers. She said that it was Root’s first time at ComMUnity Fest. “It’s been awesome. We’ve had great feedback from everyone coming up and trying things. Everyone seems to be enjoying everything all around,” she said.

Bowden mentioned that it’s a good event to have on campus and “as far as we’ve seen, it’s been amazing.” Between the indoor and outdoor vendors, there were many businesses and organizations that took part in ComMUnity Fest.

The hot weather had a negative effect on the event because of the heat. The air was filled with humidity, making it feel like it was going to rain most of the afternoon. Regardless of the weather, Root agreed that ComMUnity Fest was something that they would be interested in doing again. Rob Garpstas jumped in and said that being located inside would be one thing that could be changed.

Vendors also had stands set up in the multipurpose room located in the SMC. Participants ranged from fast food like Burger King, to lighthearted pastimes like Painting with a Twist and the Regal movie theater.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre had representatives talking about what their shows are like. They explained that tickets include dinner and a live performance, pricing based on the day of the week. One of the representatives explained that they have a discount that is exclusive to Millersville University students. With a valid school ID, students can get dinner and see the show for only $25 a ticket.

ComMUnity Fest didn’t just feature vendors that were restaurant related. Businesses like Lancaster Youth Professionals, Nook Sports, Tanger Outlets, GIANT, Crunch Fitness, and the Lancaster Barnstormers also took part in the Millersville University event.

Towards the end of the day, it started to rain on the outdoor vendors. The weather causing most of them to relocate back inside for the remainder of ComMUnity Fest. SoBol continued to hand out free samples inside of the Student Memorial Center.

ComMUnity Fest helps students, faculty, and staff get connected with businesses in the greater Millersville and Lancaster area. It’s a unique experience that allows new students to talk directly with representatives and allows them to see that there is more to Millersville than just college classes.

