MU makes top 25 for public northern universities

Chloe Barrett

Associate News Editor

U.S. News & World Report recently released the 2020 ranking of best colleges & universities, and Millersville University landed number 24 on the list of “Best Public Universities in the North.” Millersville advanced five spots since last year. Additionally, Millersville advanced nine spots, from 103 to 94, within the “Public and Private Universities in the North” ranking.

The rankings are based upon retention rates, graduation rates, size of classes, student/faculty ratio, SAT/ACT standings, high school class standings, acceptance rates, and a ratio of average alumni giving.

Within the rankings, U.S. News & World Report has classified Millersville under “Regional Universities” This pertains to universities that have a variety of undergraduate programs, and some master programs, but very few doctoral programs. The “Regional Universities” ranking is split up into four regions, North, South, East, and West. Millersville is located within the North region.

Upon the release of these rankings, President Dr. Wubah said, “These rankings confirm what we’ve known for some time. Millersville University and our students continue to perform admirably when compared with our peers. We are proud that 11% of our new freshmen and transfers this year earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, and more than 40% of our incoming freshmen have a 3.5 GPA or higher. It is our outstanding students and dedicated faculty who make Millersville University a fine institution,”

The regional university list also includes: Bloomsburg #37, Kutztown #43, Lock Haven #24 (tie), and West Chester #12.

Dr. Wubah noted, “While we are working diligently to improve our 4-year graduation rate and alumni giving, we’re pleased that we have moved up in the rankings,”

“The Best Colleges 2020” guidebook will be available for pre-order and will be in stores on Oct. 15.