ELCM-sponsored job fair helps students make connections

Rachel Laughlin

Associate Arts & Culture Editor

Thursday, Oct. 3, marked the first of many career and postgraduate opportunities for students on Millersville’s campus. Oct. 3 was the first job and internship fair of the 2019-2020 academic year. Organized by Millersville’s Experiential Learning and Career Management division (ELCM), the job and internship fair was a way for students to connect and learn about the companies, organizations, and job opportunities offered within the general area. Places that participated in the job and internship fair included Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, Clark Associates, Penn State Health System and Hershey Medical Center, Saxbys Coffee, Lancaster Bureau of Police, The United States Marines and Armed Forces, Ten Thousand Villages, United Way of Lancaster County, and WGAL, to name a few.

To prepare for Millersville’s career fairs, ELCM hosts regular resume critiques and mock interviews. They also recommend getting the Career Fair Plus app, which hosts a full listing of employment opportunities and gives students live updates on the fair events, floorplan, and schedule.

Interested in connecting with employers this way? Or finding out about Graduate School opportunities? ELCM continues to offer these events throughout the year, including their next event, the Graduate School Fair on Thursday, Nov. 7. This event can also be monitored using the Career Fair Plus app.

So students, come on out and meet the organizations looking to hire you! Attend an ELCM event and start networking and making connections!