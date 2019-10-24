Millersville blanks Slippery Rock

Jared Kish

Sports Editor

The Marauders inability to find the back of the net against Kutztown was not a theme in their win over Slippery Rock this past Saturday. Millersville quickly bounced back to what was a 1-0 loss to Kutztown and made up for it with a 6-0 win over the Rock.

The Marauders jumped out early to a 2-0 lead in the first and they didn’t take their foot off the gas all game. The scoring started with Asia Weaver and Kate Strickland who scored the first two goals of the game nearly 30 seconds apart from each other.

Erica Tarsi would score two of her own and Annabelle Tierney, along with Hannah Brown, capped off the 6-0 victory as Millersville improved to 11-3.

Slippery Rock was simply no match for Millersville as the Marauders out played the Rock to an easy victory. The Marauders took 21 shots to the Rock’s 5 and Millersville had 14 of them on goal.

This wasn’t the first time that Millersville has rolled over the Rock as they beat Slippery Rock previously 7-1. The win is also a case of a very good team beating up on a bad team.

The Rock is 3-11 overall and 0-6 when playing schools in the PSAC, so a loss to Slippery Rock would have been embarrassing to Millersville who has been playing outstanding field hockey all season.

It’s not like Millersville has only dominated Slippery Rock this season either. Throughout the many years that the Marauders have played the Rock, Millersville has owned them with a 35-9-2 record all time.

Slippery Rock managed to fire one shot on goal but that can’t take away from the fact that the goal tending for Millersville has been tremendous this year. Led by Autumn Peters, Slippery Rock becomes the eighth victim of a shutout at the hands of Peters and the Marauder defense.

Though Millersville’s record shows 11-3 and they’d like to push it to 12-3 over Bloomsburg on Tuesday night, Millersville has not had the best success against PSAC teams.

The Marauders have a .500 record when playing schools in the PSAC as they sit at 3-3 and hopefully, they can make it 4-3 Tuesday. However, that’s one area where they must improve come playoff time.

Millersville still has a lot of work to do, but it’s been clear all year that they are a team that is willing and able to steam roll those who cross their paths as Millersville continues to play with an intensity and determination to win.

