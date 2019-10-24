MU football: It was the best of times; it was the worst of times

Caleb Wolfe

Staff Writer

The last two weeks have been a roller coaster for Millersville’s football team. The Marauders won convincingly at home against Lock Haven, but then went on to lose a scoreless game at Shippensburg.

The Marauders started off strong against the Bald Eagles of Lock Haven, as a trick play lead to a 47 yard pass from Shank to Richardson. On the Marauders next possession Shank threw an amazing touchdown pass to a double-covered Wickersham.

The momentum only continued as a blocked field goal gave the Marauders the ball back, and they capitalized on the turnover with a 70 yard touchdown pass from Shank to Newerls. This dominant first quarter resulted in a 21-0 lead for the Marauders, their best of the season.

A short touchdown run put the Bald Eagles on the scoreboard in the second quarter, and a short pass in the endzone doubled their score. However, the Marauders responded with a short touchdown pass of their own from Shank to Morrill, ending the second quarter 27-14.

The Marauders received the ball to start the second half, and a run for over 30 yards by Cartwright set up a touchdown pass in the redzone from Shank to Newerls.

A field goal would be the only retaliation from the Bald Eagles before Shank threw his fifth and final touchdown of the game to Morrill for 43 yards. Each team would later pick up a short running touchdown before ending the game 48-23.

Coach J.C. Morgan had extremely positive remarks about the result saying, “It was great to get that winning feeling again; watch those guys walk into the locker room with smiles on their faces and hugging each other. For what we have been through the last four weeks, I was happy they were able to experience that. It warms my heart.”

All three facets of the Marauder football team played exceptionally well. The defense forced four turnovers, the special teams unit blocked a field goal and extra point attempt, and the offense obtained season-high yardage in both rushing and passing.

Quarterback Collin Shank broke a Millersville University record with his 454 total offensive yards, the most in school history. Shank was also awarded the PSAC East Offensive Athlete of the Week for his performance.

However Shank would not play in Millersville’s following game on the road due to an injury. Without their starting QB the Marauders were shut out 27-0 to the Shippensburg Raiders.

Miles Miller, the Marauders backup quarterback, would throw for 204 yards, but the offense was unable to reproduce the success seen a week prior. Meanwhile the Raiders were able to jumpstart their offense in the second quarter, as they went on to score two running and two passing touchdowns throughout the game.

The Marauders will return home this Saturday to host the Shepherd Rams for their Homecoming game. Kickoff is set to begin at 2:00 p.m., and all Millersville University students and alumni are welcome and encouraged to attend.

