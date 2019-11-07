Lancaster serves up autumn bites

Sydney Clark

Associate Arts & Culture Editor

Millersville students are at an advantage by having a college campus so close to downtown Lancaster. With all of their local cafes, Lancaster is a great way to experience seasonal treats for the fall season.

Rachel’s Cafe and Creperie puts their own spin on Autumn with their Pumpkin Cheesecake crepe. Offered both hot and cold, this cinnamon infused crepe is filled with pumpkin sweetened cream cheese, graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, pecans, and a generous amount of whipped cream. If dessert isn’t your thing, Rachel’s also serves flavored drinks like Pumpkin Nutella Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Nutella Mocha, Pumpkin Chai, and Pumpkin Lattes. Starting November 1, they will also start to serve a Thanksgiving crepe packed with turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.



Pictured above is Rachel’s popular pumpkin cheesecake crepe. Photo courtesy of Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie.

Cafe One Eight can also help a pumpkin fix with their pumpkin roll—pumpkin cake filled with cream cheese frosting. Their fall drink menu features a Pumpkin Spice Latte as well as a Shaken Sweet Pumpkin, which consists of a cold brew mixed with sweet cream and pumpkin spice sauce.

Continuing with dessert, Lancaster Cupcake has fun seasonal treats to satisfy that cinnamon, apple, or pumpkin craving. While cupcake flavors are continuously changing to make room for new ones, the fall theme has been happening all October. There’s been Dutch Apple Streusel, Caramel Apple, Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and Pumpkin Oreo.



Prince Street Cafe is another fall favorite in Lancaster. Not only does this eatery have pastries and desserts, they also have delicious sandwiches. The Autumn Turkey is a house-made croissant loaded with turkey, bacon, apples, cheddar cheese, apple butter aioli, and a spring mix. It is a good merge of savory and sweet, perfectly paired with their seasonal Hot Caramel Apple Cider.

Lastly, Penny’s, a Lancaster-based ice cream shop, has seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Oreo, Pumpkin Nutella, and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip. These are excellent if you’re in the fall mood but aren’t looking for a pastry. For those who are vegan or can’t have dairy, they’re also featuring a Spiced Apple Cider Sorbet.

