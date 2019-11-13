“The Outer Worlds” video game makes Fallout 76 look bad

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

The Outer Worlds is a new video game. It developed by Private Division and published by Obsidian entertainment. The game follows in the footsteps of Fallout New Vegas, which was another game that Obsidian was apart of. This game is fantastic.

There is a comparison to Fallout 76, which was a game created by Bethesda game studios. Bethesda partnered with Obsidian to make Fallout New Vegas.

Bethesda went on and created Fallout 4. Obsidian made a couple of other games, such as Pillars of Eternity. Obsidian then partnered with Private Divison, known for the game, Kerbal Space Program. They made the Outer Worlds and it is everything that Fallout fans wanted for Fallout 4 and 76. Fallout 4 sold well and is a solid game, but to call 76 a game is an insult.

The Outer Worlds feels like a mix of Knights of the Old Republic II (KOTOR II). This is a game that Obsidian made in 2004, Bioshock and Borderlands. All three of those games are amazing and the influences that are in Outer Worlds make the game a lot of fun.

The KOTOR II feel is most notable in the skill progression system and parts of the combat. The combat is fast-paced most of the time, but there is a system in the game that feels like VATS from Fallout New Vegas. VATS is a way to aim at critical parts of the enemy. Outer Worlds has that feel to it with the time manipulation power. Players get this early in-game.

The Bioshock feel to the game comes from the unknown aspect of the game. The player is stuck on a space colony from the start of the game. Decisions that the player makes impact different parts of the game. The Borderlands feel of the game is from the various types of weapons that players can get. The coolest weapons being science weapons. These unique weapons do all kinds of cool actions. Such as shrinking enemies, brainwashing and a lot of other effects.

This is not to say that the game is mechanics inspired by other games. The reputation system, while used in other games, is unique. Factions that are in the game can either hate you, love you or both. There are few games that have this kind of system.

Outer Worlds has some flaws that are hard to ignore. The main one being that the skills do not seem to impact the play of the game at all. There is a point system that players can put towards skills. The higher the skill the better the player is at the skill. It does not feel like these points affect gameplay in a meaningful way. This is a hard pill to swallow for a game based on those skills.

Another issue with the game, a nitpick, is that there is no mini-game for hacking or lockpicking in the game. Games like Bioshock, Fallout, and the majority of role-playing games have this. It feels odd that there is not a mini-game in the game for that.

The crowning achievement of this game is the story. It is fantastic. Along with the player’s companions, the player embarks across the Halycon colony. The companions are another high point for the game. There are six companions that the player is able to take with them on the adventure.

Outer Worlds is one of the best games to come out this year. It is the spiritual successor of Fallout New Vegas and a credit to the legacy.

