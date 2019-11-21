Jessie Garrison

Associate Opinion Editor

Millersville University has been my home for the last 3.5 years and it is quickly ending. Throughout my time at Millersville, I have had countless roommates, changed my major, had two internships, wrote a thesis, joined The Snapper, made friends, and learned a lot about myself. And as the last article, I will ever write for The Snapper will be a reflection on all of these things.



Countless Roommates

When I say this I mean it, do not move in with people you don’t know. Nor should you move in with people who you ignore red flags for. While not all of my roommate’s situations were bad, one of my best friends is my first-year suitemate, most of them were awful. And by awful I am not referring to them being mean or rude, although some were, they just never cleaned and then were angry because I somehow cleaned too much. In my opinion, I don’t think cleaning the kitchen after I cook every time or cleaning the bathrooms once a week is a big deal, but that is not what this is about.



Having roommates is exciting and challenging and sometimes different personalities don’t mesh, especially if you are entering into an already established friend group. But through those experiences, I learned a lot about the kind of relationships I want, which is one of the most valuable lessons I learned.



Changing my Major at Millersville

When I first came to Millersville, I was an early childhood and special education major. I spent my first year at Delaware Community College and came in with a semester’s worth of credits. When I came to Millersville in the fall of 2016, I had dreams of teaching kindergarten. I started teaching preschool when I was 14, thanks to a vocational high school program, and it was my dream. However, that all changed in the spring of 2017.



When I went to meet with my advisor in the spring she asked me what I planned on taking in the fall of 2017 and told me my choices were fine. I then received an email two weeks before I was supposed to register that I had to take a standardized test, which I failed.



My advisor at the time told me that since I did not pass I had to take a semester off to stay in my major because I didn’t choose the correct classes. At that point, I learned that the classes for dual majors are laid out on a convenient handout, one that I never received.



So I changed my major to writing studies and a minor in journalism. Although it is not anything I ever imagined about studying, I now can’t imagine studying anything else. And thankfully through my education at Millersville, I will be graduating and starting a full-time job, with benefits, the day after graduation.



I am forever grateful for everything my professors have done for me and the education I have received here.

Internships through Millersville

I have had three internships while at my time at Millersville; the first was awful and the last two were great.



My first internship was so bad, that they forgot I was coming because the lady that hired me quit unexpectedly. The first red flag. Then when I got there they informed me that I had to commit 30 hours a week for no pay. The second red flag. After that, my boss gave me a project to basically start a whole new department for no pay. Additionally, they did not give me a task list on what they needed from me, forcing me to try and figure it out on my own. Those were the major red flags and needless to say, I quit halfway through the summer. Remember, just because you are working for free does not mean you should be the advantage of, even more than what you already are.

After applying to over 40 internships, my second and third internships happened simultaneously. I worked for a nonprofit through Millersville’s traineeship program and worked under Dr. Pfannenstiel on One Book One Campus. Both of these experiences gave me the skills I needed to be employable after college.

Thesis

I chose to write a senior thesis in order to graduate with departmental honors. And let me tell you, don’t write a thesis if you are a procrastinator. Because dear lord is this hard.



Friends at Millersville

As many say friends come and go in the blink of the eye. Friends I thought I would have forever turned out to be different. It is easy to make friends freshman year, but as I grew and moved more into my major I realized some friends aren’t forever friends.



That being said, the college has been a great experience to find people who wholeheartedly accept me for who I am. It also has taught me what I deserve in relationships and to learn the signs of toxic and unhealthy ones.



Conclusion

Overall, the college has been hard and extremely stressful but I am thankful for everything I have received at Millersville.



Here’s to the last graduation for the class of 2019, may we forever be able to pay off our loans and bills while working our dream jobs.

