Sonic looked ugly, but the redesign is great

After extensive backlash over the atrocity of the initial Sonic design in the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie [Which was scheduled to release on Nov. 8th but was delayed to February 14, 2020, in order to redesign Sonic]. Paramount Pictures unveiled its revamped version of the blue hedgehog on Tuesday to far more positive reviews.

If you have no idea what I’m talking about don’t worry I’ll recap. If you have no idea who Sonic is or what SEGA is or anything, why are you even reading this? Also, how dare you not know who Sonic the Hedgehog is.

Anyways, when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer made its debut on April 30th, there was a huge wave of backlash against the character’s eyes, legs, and impossibly human-like teeth. Overall, the look of the iconic character was horrifying and cringy.

The criticism was so intense that just weeks later, Paramount announced that they would take the unusual step of delaying the release of the film in order to redesign the character for fans.

The new trailer released on Nov. 12 and fans alike gave a breath of relief at Sonic’s new appearance.

The “New” Sonic

His half-moon eyes, thin, long legs, and a perfect set of teeth are now erased. The new Sonic has bigger eyes, shorter legs, less discernible teeth. He is, in short, much less human-like than the first design. He actually looks like the classic Sonic, that I grew up with. And other Fans on Twitter have said the same.

According to a press release from the Guardian, director Jeff Fowler tweeted, “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen.”

The movie is slated for release on Feb. 14, 2020. So I feel that we all have to go see The Sonic movie when it releases because Paramount Pictures, Jeff Fowler, and everyone in the design team, worked their butts off to help fix the issues that fans, plus a multi-billionaire company actually listened to fans and took the time to fix those issues. That is just an outstanding marketing move by Paramount. So I applaud you Paramount, Fowler, and everyone in the design team. Thank you.