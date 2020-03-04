Women’s lacrosse dominate in early season blowouts

Scott MacHenry

Staff Writer

There could not have been a more terrific start for the Marauders Women’s Lacrosse team. Following a successful 2019 season that ended a brief playoff drought, a PSAC preseason poll selected the Marauders to finish third in the conference, and the team backed up that selection with two dominant wins to start the season.

In the season opener against non-conference foe Wilmington, the Marauders utilized nearly every player on the field to secure a decisive victory. After an initial 20 minutes of back-and-forth play, the team posted a streak of five consecutive goals, three of which were scored in a single minute.

While some sporadic Wilmington goals cut their lead to 11-7 at halftime, the team broke the game open with another offensive blitz in the second half. The Marauders ripped off six goals in a row, putting the game out of reach. Two additional goals padded their lead and the team ran away with a 20-10 win.

Sophomore Grace Cobaugh was the standout player of the game, notching six goals and an assist, earning her the PSAC East Athlete of the Week award. Outside of Cobaugh’s performance, there were offensive contributions up and down the roster.

Seniors Emily Jacobsen and Sara Burney put up near-identical numbers, each scoring three goal on five shots and also collecting four ground balls. Senior Sarah Leverentz added two goals on four shots and won seven draws.

Junior Gillian Zimmerman had the highest-number of shots with 10, including two goals of her own. Further scoring came from junior Genevieve Speights, sophomore Samantha Kreis, and sophomore Hayden Corcoran, her first career goal.

On defense, senior Michella Salvitti forced two turnovers, and senior goalie Kelly Layton secured seven saves on 17 shots.

Although the Women’s Lacrosse team’s second game was pushed back, thanks to high winds and blistering temperatures, it had little impact on the Marauders’ momentum. They went into Indiana (PA) and put forth another dominant display, once again winning via a 20-10 blowout.

The Marauders scored quickly and often throughout the game. Millersville opened the game with two quick goals and countered any goal Indiana scored. A streak of six straight Marauder goals in the first half gave them a sizable halftime lead, 14-5.

Out of halftime, Indiana went on a short run of its own, slashing Millersville’s lead, but they failed to stop the Marauder offense for long. Another five consecutive goals were recorded, sealing their second victory of the season and second straight 20 goal effort.

The scoring wealth was once again spread among the team’s offensive leaders. Grace Cobaugh had a stellar game, picking up four goals, as did Sara Burney and Gillian Zimmerman. Cobaugh and Zimmerman notched two assists as well. Emily Jacobsen, MaryCait Dorley, Genevieve Speights, and Hayden Corcoran all added two goals apiece.

Senior Jasa Lorah was strong on defense, forcing six turnovers, and Kelly Layton again played the entire game in goal, saving eight of 18 shots.

Head Coach Cindy Wilson was especially pleased with how her team’s offense spread out their scoring following back-to-back victories. “Having a balanced attack is important so that we aren’t relying on any one person. We work on a lot of decision making in a variety of situations and that translates into smart passing, working on the draw, and creating scoring opportunities,” she said.

The Marauders have three more upcoming away games before the home opener on March 13. They travel to Lock Haven on March 4, PSAC rival East Stroudsburg on March 7, and Georgian Court on March 10.

