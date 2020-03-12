Marauders drop two of three on rocky road trip

Scott MacHenry

Staff Writer

Following two decisive victories to start their season, the Millersville Women’s Lacrosse team continued their road trip with games against Lock Haven, East Stroudsburg, and Georgian Court. The Marauders struggled to match the success of their initial first two games in their most recent contests.

Last Wednesday, they traveled to Lock Haven, where the team faced an early deficit and never got the traction to mount a comeback. Lock Haven’s offense went on two separate three goal runs in the first half and not even sporadic Marauder goals could halt the Bald Eagles’ momentum. Senior Emily Jacobsen cut Lock Haven’s lead in half with a late goal in the first half and Millersville trailed 6-3 at halftime.

Out of the break, Lock Haven’s high-powered offense jumped out to another fast start, scoring four consecutive goals in five minutes. Marauder freshman Charlotte Lasak notched two goals of her own, but they came at either end of a third Bald Eagle three goal streak. Lock Haven’s stringent defense only allowed three Marauder goals in the second half and Millersville lost 15-6.

“Unfortunately, we did have a slow start and were never able to snap out of it, “Head Coach Cindy Wilson said postgame. “Lock Haven capitalized on their opportunities and we weren’t able to match that.”

Junior Calie Swegon scored three goals, a team high, while Jacobsen, senior Sarah Leverentz, and junior Gillian Zimmerman added one goal apiece. Despite the loss, their defense was a key takeaway for the Marauders. Senior and defensive leader Jasa Lorah and freshman Tayiana Goldsborough stepped up to force several crucial turnovers. Goalie Kelly Layton also saved season-high 10 shots on goal.

Over the weekend, Millersville faced conference rival East Stroudsburg and another tenacious offense. This game, it was the Marauders who marched out to a fast start, with three players scoring in the early minutes. East Stroudsburg had plenty of fight left and with the first half far from over, the Warriors added six goals to grab a 7-3 halftime lead.

After halftime, Millersville did not fare any better. East Stroudsburg opened the second half with a four-goal run and if an eight goal deficit was tough enough for the Marauders to overcome, then another six Warrior goals gave their rival a commanding lead. Although Millersville added three more goals in the midst of East Stroudsburg’s scoring frenzy, the team took another loss, the final score 18-6.

Both Leverentz and Jacobsen continued their solid offensive play, notching two goals and one goal, respectively. Sophomores Grace Cobaugh and Hayden Corcoran also combined for three additional goals.

While they didn’t result in many goals, the Marauder defense again forced numerous key turnovers. Goldsborough led the team in that category, repeating her excellent performance from the previous game. Goalie time was split, with Layton sharing the goal with Kaleigh Sasdelli, giving the freshman her first in-game experience.

The conclusion of the Marauders’ five game road series brought them to Georgian Court this past Tuesday. During a competitive first half, Millersville traded goals with the Lions early before Georgian Court went on a four-goal run. The Marauders countered with a run of their own, exploding for six goals in the final six minutes of the half. The score was tied 7-7 going into halftime.

Losing no momentum in the break, Millersville scored another six goals in the second half’s first 10 minutes. Both teams exchanged further goals, but the Marauders held on for a 19-13 victory. Millersville was led by Gillian Zimmerman, who kickstarted the team’s offensive blitz with six goals and three assists.

There was plenty of scoring to go around for the rest of the roster too. Genevieve Speights and Hayden Corcoran was also a driving force for the offense with three goals each. Leverentz, Cobaugh, and Sara Burney scored six goals combined and sophomore Amanda Juliano notched her first goal of the season.

“The run we had in the first half really turned the momentum in our favor. We were able to make adjustments and capitalize on the openings that we saw,” Coach Wilson said about Millersville’s high-flying offense. “We have been working on our free positions, so seeing success on them was great and really helped us build a lead.”

The 3-2 Marauders look to keep rolling as they finally return to Biemesderfer Stadium. Millersville hosts West Chester in their home opener on Friday, March 13 and host Kutztown on Tuesday, March 17.