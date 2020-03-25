Signing Jadon Sancho would jump start United re-build

Brian Markley

Associate Sports Editor

Glory, glory, Manchester United.

The legendary chant reverberates around Old Trafford; basking in the glory that the club once enjoyed. The days of Best, Giggs, Scholes, Cantona, Ronaldo and Rooney were a high for the club and its fans, but there has been a severe hangover at Manchester United since the legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left.

The club has gone through a managing carousel since Ferguson’s departure. David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all have failed to bring back the glory days that Manchester United fans once savored.

There is hope, however. While current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær may not be the most tactical manager out there, he has promised a re-build that Manchester United desperately need. Solskjær brought in center back Harry Maguire, full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James before the start of the Premiere League season.

Maguire and Wan-Bissaka added some much-needed consistency to the back four, and the pace of James off the wing adds an attacking threat off the bench. However, the squad was still depleted, and it needed more, in particular a mid-fielder and a striker.

These necessities would arrive in Portuguese mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes and Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window, and they have been the spark that the squad needed, having an instant impact.

Fernandes was voted Premiere League player of the month for February, his first month with the club. Fernandes scored two goals and recorded three assists in his first 30 days with the club, single handedly carrying the United mid-field.

Ighalo has been a solid option off the bench and for matches in the Europa league, especially considering the injury to Manchester born and bred wonder boy Marcus Rashford being injured. Ighalo came over in a free transfer on a deadline day deal, and he has exceeded expectations.

Manchester United is heading in the right direction, but they still need one big player to truly jumpstart the re-build, and that player is the 20-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United needed another true winger, and Sancho is the perfect fit. He’s one of the most exciting young players in the world, and having an attacking three of Anthony Martial, Rashford and Sancho would strike fear into the hearts of any back four.

In his time with Borussia Dortmund this season, Sancho has scored 14 goals in 24 matches in the German Bundesliga, along with 15 assists. He also has two goals in eight of Dortmund’s UEFA Champion’s League matches.

Sancho is electric. He’s the top young right winger in the league not named Mbappe, and he would bring chemistry into the squad considering that he plays along with the likes of Rashford,

Maguire and Wan-Bissaka on England’s national team. Having support from a mid-field duo of Paul Pogba and Fernandes could prove deadly as well.

Sancho won’t fix everything that is currently wrong with Manchester United.

Mid-field depth is still needed, and a full back to replace Luke Shaw is also a necessity. However, Sancho would give a lift to a club that is still basking in the glory days, and he would help bring the club back to winning ways.

The club must be able to convince Sancho to sign. They cannot afford to miss out on another one of their top targets like they did with striker Erling Haaland, who has been on a tear since joining Dortmund. The fanbase is growing annoyed day-by-day, as the touted biggest club in the world fails at attracting top players.

A rebuild takes time. However, acquiring Sancho would accelerate the rebuild and make Manchester United a serious threat once again. The glory will return, it will just take some time.

