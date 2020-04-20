Jared Kish

Sports Editor

It’s no secret that Millersville’s baseball program has been a powerhouse in the PSAC for many years now. Boasting a winning record dating back to 2011, head coach Jon Shehan has built a solid baseball program at MU.

In 2016, Millersville finished with a 53-7 record going an unbelievable 20-0 at home. Shehan that year led the Marauders to the NCAA Division II Championship game and finishing with a record of 25-3 in the PSAC. Though Millersville lost in the national championship, they didn’t lose a step heading into subsequent seasons.

Baseball isn’t a one-man sport, and Shehan wouldn’t be able to do the job on his own. Though he is a great coach, there’s been a wave of extradentary talent to fly through Millersville leading to their success.

The most notable would be Tim Mayza who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. During his time at Millersville, Mayza recorded a 21-9 record with a 2.98 ERA with 185 strikeouts. He went on to be a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen and has been a solid reliever for the Jays pen. Sadly, in 2019 his season was cut short due to Tommy John surgery.

Mayza was a crucial part to Millersville’s success from 2011-13. More recently, three pitchers have continued building the program’s legacy of greatness.

Tim Mayza was dominate in his time at Millersville boasting an ERA just under three during is time as a Marauder. Photo courtesy of MU Athletics.

Eli Nabaholz, Tyler Yankosky, and Daniel Ross were all integral parts to the Millersville pitching staff that just dominated opponents from 2016-19. Due to their great play within the Millersville program and under the supervision of Shehan, these three were drafted to major league teams in 2019 which was a dream come true for these young men.

Millersville has proven year after year that they can compete with the best teams that Division II baseball has to offer. Their record, success of their players, and the culture built under Shehan has proven to lead Millersville to be the best team they can be.

This series of stories will feature conversations with Nabaholz, Yankosky, Ross, and Coach Shehan to be understand how the Millersville Marauders operate as a baseball team, and the culture of success Shehan has created at the Ville.