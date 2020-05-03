Jared Kish

Sports Editor

For Eli Nabaholz, the journey to the MU baseball program was a bit different from those of many of his teammates. Nabaholz began his collegiate career at Penn State before coming to play under head coach Jon Shehan here at Millersville.

His one goal which he has now since accomplished, was to get drafted by a Major League Baseball team. He felt that coming to Millersville was his best opportunity to eventually get there.

“For me, one of my biggest goals was to be drafted and play professionally and after my freshmen year I felt that going somewhere else was the best chance to do that. Millersville turned out to be the best opportunity for me,” Nabaholz said.

What sold Nabaholz on coming to MU was coach Shehan. Millersville had just played in a national championship game and three pitchers had just left. It seemed inevitable that Nabaholz would join the Millersville baseball program and gel right away.

“Coach Shehan was a huge part of it. He’s such a great guy first and foremost and on top of that, a really great baseball guy and a great baseball mind so I naturally was drawn to him,” Nabaholz said.

Nabaholz says that at Penn State the coaches had more of a “do what I say” attitude, expecting players to follow as they lead the charge. Coach Shehan and his crew, by contrast, made it all about the players and what they needed to do to develop.

“The biggest part for me was at Penn State, they were more do what the coaches say and their the head and you need to follow them. With coach Shehan he really made it about us. What we needed to do to develop, what we thought we needed to do to win, he acted a lot more like a mentor rather than a coach,” Nabaholz said.

Nabaholz did have to make some adjustments after coming over from Penn State. New program, new regiment and new coaches meant he had to significantly switch up his routine. He was now pitching to win, it wasn’t about him just going out there and performing the art of pitching, the element of wining was thrown into the mix in a way that it wasn’t at Penn State.

“The biggest thing was it wasn’t me going out to pitch, it was going to with a team and playing to win. Two, he gives us so much information we use so much technology, stuff like that so it was a lot easier to kind of see where we needed to develop and how to attack the batter. We had so much technology at our disposal that it made it easy to go out and pitch,” Nabaholz said.

Nabaholz came in from PSU and was dominate as soon as he took the mound. He hoovered between a two and three ERA for three years and he attributes that to his coaches and his teammates.

Nabaholz came in to the Millersville baseball program after leaving Penn State and made his presence known right away. Photo courtesy of MU Athletics.

“We said all the time and it’s a big part of when you sign up to come to Millersville the first thing your told is it’s a brotherhood, you don’t have to earn your way in. You come in and you get the advantage of being a Millersville Marauder. Once you’re on that team everyone welcomes you and trusts you,” Nabaholz said.

Despite his dominance upon arriving at MU, Nabaholz struggled with was confidence. He says that with Shehan’s guidance and the program, as a whole feeling like a brotherhood, he soon found the confidence he was missing.

“I was a guy who lacked a lot of confidence coming in after my freshmen year at Penn State and I just came in playing with these guys I gained so much more confidence in myself. I knew I had guys behind me that were going to help me,” Nabaholz said.

Although Nabaholz spent his years at Millersville having big league scouts looking at him, his dream of being drafted into the MLB actually started in high school. That dream finally because a reality when he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

“It definitely started in high school. There was a kid drafted on my high school team who was one of my best friends, so we always had a lot of scouts who were at our high school games. When I got to college there were always guys there from my freshmen year all the way though my senior year. The guys in the area always love to get a big sample size on players,” Nabaholz said.

While being drafted is very exciting, it is hardly the end of the learning process. For Nabaholz, as for any player, bigger adjustments needed to be made both on and off the field. Nabaholz was now playing pro ball and the life of a professional ball player can be very challenging. However, he claims he has adjusted very well to that kind of lifestyle.

“A lot of people have asked me this question and I can honestly say I have adjusted really well because of how coach Shehan handled things at Millersville. At Millersville it’s all about culture and that sort of thing, but when it comes to how he develops players its very visual so when I got here, I already knew how to use a lot of the technology. Even the mental side of the game we did so much mental training that when I got here, I was a lot further ahead than a lot of other kids who were drafted,” Nabaholz said.

Nabaholz base that was built at Millersville very much prepared him for professional baseball and coach Shehan designing the program the way he does made the transition for Nabaholz and the other drafted players from MU much easy.

“Absolutely, it certainly helps that we have a bunch of guys over the past few years who are playing pro ball and we’ve always been in contact and they’ve come back for practices. We get to talk to them and see how it is, so we were definitely prepared for it,” said Nabaholz.

While he managed to adjust off the field, on the field was a different story for Nabaholz. He says that he was on the same level as the guys he was playing against, so psychically there wasn’t that much of an adjustment. His problem was getting over the mentality that he could have success at this level.

“This might sound a little backwards and you start playing professional baseball and you think all these people you’re playing against are going to be so much better than what you’ve already played against. And for me when you go in with that mentality your naturally going to be passive and you’re going to try and prove yourself and that’s all good but the biggest adjustment I had was realizing the kids I was playing against aren’t really that much better than the kids I’ve played against in college,” said Nabaholz.

Nabaholz’s journey was a long but a successful one, starting out at PSU, coming to Millersville and then finally achieving the dream of being drafted into the big leagues. His hard work paid off in the long run and as he prepares for the upcoming season his future looks bright.