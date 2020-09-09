Shaun Lucas

Opinion Editor

Society seems to be regaining some sense of normalcy as students begin to return to campus. At a point, many were concerned about just in-person classes returning, let alone for many students to dorm after last semester’s prolonged recess. The caveat of campus life gradually returning is that students are expected to follow safety protocols

Unfortunately, within the first two weeks of the semester, some Millersville students are already attending large gatherings and parties. In fact, the Instagram account “Millersvilleconfess” posted screenshots of anonymous students admitting to wanting to party while infected.

“Tested positive for COVID…like that’s gonna stop me from partying this weekend,” the poster said.

Other campuses’ students seem to follow a similar mindset. After students at the State University of New York organized parties, there were over 500 Covid cases on campus, according to the New York Times.

While I cannot speak in terms of other campuses, Millersville is outputting numerous procedures to limit Covid spread. All student’s check-in through the “Live Safe” application, filling out a daily survey noting their temperature and potential symptoms. The “Covid-19 Dashboard,” on Millersville’s website, will give updates on infection numbers on campus. The Covid-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) are developing plans to handle Covid-based situations within Millersville.

If you happen to be a student who has attended parties, infected or not, I won’t attempt to lecture about why going against safety standards is bad. Despite being a homebody, I empathize with students who wish to attend gatherings with friends on campus.

I will however remind readers, especially Millersville students, the consequences of irresponsible pandemic parties. The same State University of New York is sending students home, according to Bloomberg. Other colleges, such as the University of Notre Dame and Oklahoma State University, are simply quarantining students within dorms due to rising cases. Many of these cases are tied to frat parties, according to the New York Times.

In the sixth month of the pandemic, many simply wish the virus would disappear. The problem, however, is attending parties centered around direct and indirect contact will only ensure more cases.

If the apathetic attitudes of students continue, Millersville will likely either enforce quarantine on students, or just send the few living on campus home. In fact, an all-online spring semester is possible if campuses continue to worsen in cases.

For all our sakes, please consider limiting your gatherings to only a few people. Also, consider wearing a mask and following other guidelines set by university leaders. I can assure you; the frat houses will still be there once the pandemic is controlled. Then again, maybe not if they’re condemned for being a Covid-19 biohazard.