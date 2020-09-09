Simren Shah

Arts and Culture Editor

During a “normal” semester, music provides relief to stressed out college students. So, what are Millersville’s students listening to as they navigate predominantly online courses during this pandemic? Below is a list of songs submitted by students currently enrolled in online/hybrid courses at MU. A link to a Spotify playlist is also included for anyone who is looking for song suggestions to motivate them through this unprecedented time.

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber “Let It Be” – The Beatles “Dogma” – Clawhammer “I’ve Just Seen A Face” – The Beatles “Stay Gold” – BTS

Spotify Link:

What about the Snapper Staff? Do we have a decent taste in music? Check out this list and link to find out!

“The Truth” – The Front Bottoms “Real Love” – Sugar Pine 7 “After Hours” – The Weeknd “Monsters” – All Time Low, Blackbear “Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake, Lil Durk “Rain in Soho” – The Mountain Goats “Why” – Dominic Fike “No Pressure Intro” – Logic “Invisible String” – Taylor Swift “Alien” – Dennis Loyd

Spotify Link: