Simren Shah

Arts and Culture Editor

During a “normal” semester, music provides relief to stressed out college students. So, what are Millersville’s students listening to as they navigate predominantly online courses during this pandemic? Below is a list of songs submitted by students currently enrolled in online/hybrid courses at MU. A link to a Spotify playlist is also included for anyone who is looking for song suggestions to motivate them through this unprecedented time. 

  1. “I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
  2. “Let It Be” – The Beatles
  3. “Dogma” – Clawhammer 
  4. “I’ve Just Seen A Face” – The Beatles
  5. “Stay Gold” – BTS

Spotify Link:

     What about the Snapper Staff? Do we have a decent taste in music? Check out this list and link to find out! 

  1. “The Truth” – The Front Bottoms 
  2. “Real Love” – Sugar Pine 7
  3. “After Hours” – The Weeknd
  4. “Monsters” – All Time Low, Blackbear
  5. “Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake, Lil Durk
  6. “Rain in Soho” – The Mountain Goats
  7. “Why” – Dominic Fike
  8. “No Pressure Intro” – Logic
  9. “Invisible String” – Taylor Swift
  10. “Alien” – Dennis Loyd

Spotify Link: