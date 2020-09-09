Simren Shah
Arts and Culture Editor
During a “normal” semester, music provides relief to stressed out college students. So, what are Millersville’s students listening to as they navigate predominantly online courses during this pandemic? Below is a list of songs submitted by students currently enrolled in online/hybrid courses at MU. A link to a Spotify playlist is also included for anyone who is looking for song suggestions to motivate them through this unprecedented time.
- “I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
- “Let It Be” – The Beatles
- “Dogma” – Clawhammer
- “I’ve Just Seen A Face” – The Beatles
- “Stay Gold” – BTS
Spotify Link:
What about the Snapper Staff? Do we have a decent taste in music? Check out this list and link to find out!
- “The Truth” – The Front Bottoms
- “Real Love” – Sugar Pine 7
- “After Hours” – The Weeknd
- “Monsters” – All Time Low, Blackbear
- “Laugh Now Cry Later” – Drake, Lil Durk
- “Rain in Soho” – The Mountain Goats
- “Why” – Dominic Fike
- “No Pressure Intro” – Logic
- “Invisible String” – Taylor Swift
- “Alien” – Dennis Loyd
Spotify Link: