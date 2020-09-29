Brian Markley

Sports Editor

Millersville alumni Chas McCormick has made the active postseason roster for the Houston Astros.

The Houston outfielder was selected in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB draft and has spent the last two seasons in Houston’s minor league organization.

McCormick started his career as a Marauder in 2014 where he posted a batting average of .355 in his Freshman year. He had a huge Junior season in which he hit a stellar .412, posting 91 hits and 53 RBI. McCormick also had solid play in the outfield to compliment his bat.

While at Millersville, McCormick was the second Marauder ever to be named PSAC East Player of the Year. He also set the team record for hits, totaling 306 in his career as a Marauder. Along with holding the hits record, McCormick also holds the record for all-time runs and RBIs at Millersville.

McCormick spent most of his 2017 season in the minor leagues, bouncing between three teams: Buies Creek (A+), Quad Cities (A) and Greeneville (Rookie). He hit .262 with 18 RBI in 136 plate appearances with the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Millersville alumnus Chas McCormick holds Millersville baseball program records for hits, RBI and runs. Photo courtesy of Millersville Athletics.

McCormick then was promoted to the AA Corpus Christi Hooks in 2018 where he hit .280 in 282 plate appearances. He continued to impress and began the 2019 season as a member of the AAA Round Rock Express.

Today marks a special day for McCormick as he finally makes his first big league roster. Millersville’s head baseball coach Jon Shehan took to Twitter to congratulate his former player, “Congrats to this guy…the @astros added him to the 40-man roster today. One team turned him in for the draft. One team took a shot on him. It only takes one… He hasn’t disappointed at any level. We are all so proud of you @Chazzyfizz.”

Good luck at the major league level, Chas!