Holdan Hitchcock

Associate Opinion Editor

The first of three presidential debates took center stage on September 29th. I, like many voters, don’t really understand what had transpired. President Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden put on quite a performance and less of a presidential debate.“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train-wreck,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said at the conclusion of the debate. If the debate was part of a game show, it would have been entertaining; instead, it is for the presidency, and that makes it disheartening.

Of the two candidates, there wasn’t a clear winner, but there most certainly was a clear loser. President Trump lost the first debate. President Trump spoke loudly and often, spewing conspiracy theories about voting fraud, where he claimed ballots were being thrown into nearby creeks with his name on them. Trump not only failed to denounce white supremacy, it seemed like he almost encouraged it with his call to the notorious alt-right white nationalist group known as the Proud Boys. “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said which was appalling but not surprising as he has been racially insensitive during his presidency. Examples included calling the Coronavirus “Kung Flu,” referring to Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas,” and calling players of the National Football League derogatory names for peacefully protesting police brutality.

When Trump was pushed by the democratic nominee Joe Biden on his fumbling response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump fired right back at Biden by saying the Obama administration failed on the handling of the Swine Flu. This was not a battle President Trump should take on because he will surely lose. In reality as of now, 207,000 people have died from the Coronavirus in The United States, and the country has been shut down since March of this year. During Swine Flu, the CDC reported less than 13,000 people died, and none of us had to work from home or go to school online because the government handled virus infections poorly. Days before the debate,

The New York Times released an extensive report on President Trump’s Taxes. The report confirmed that in 2016 and 2017, Trump paid 750 dollars in federal taxes. When pressed on this issue, the president falsely claimed that he had paid “millions” of dollars.

As I said, no one really won the debate as much as Trump lost it. Sounding incoherent and abrasive with his baseless claims, Trump didn’t make the best case for a re-election bid. With social tensions rising, a botched handling of the pandemic, millions of unemployment claims, hysteria about the validity of voting by mail, and the upcoming election itself, I don’t need to see the next two debates to know who I’m voting for. Biden actually made attempts to answer the questions given to him and he carries himself the way a President should. As opposed to Trump just spouting baseless claims and how he brought back college football. Biden presented himself as a president that can unify a dividing nation, while Trump looked foolish simply because he’s a fool.