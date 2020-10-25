Holdan Hitchcock

Associate Opinion Editor

During the past several months, the so-called “happiest place on earth” has been far from the “happiest place on earth.” During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Disneyland and Disney World theme parks were mostly shut down. Though, the former has been open partially throughout the summer months. With this being the case, Disney has announced unfortunate layoffs to the company. 28,000 part-time workers were laid off from their parks division in their respective California and Florida locations, according to reports from The Associated Press.

Wall Street Journal reported that Disney executives had seen pay cuts. Which included: Vice Presidents pay was cut by 20%, Senior Vice Presidents pay cut by 25%, Executive Vice President’s pay cut was 30% or more, the CEO forwent 50% of their salary, and Executive Chairman Bob Iger forwent 100% of his salary. However, it was also reported by The Wall Street Journal that their executive pay was fully restored as of August 22, a full 40 days before the announcement of layoffs.

These layoffs aren’t really representing the full picture of the U.S job market. The Department of Labor announced over 800,000 Americans had filed for state benefits, according to The New York Times. The New York Times also reported that the job market is in a polarizing state as it is pulling in two different directions. Jobs are growing in places in the country where businesses are reopening due to the declining number of Covid cases. While this is happening, other jobs are being cut permanently. I expect this trend to continue throughout the fall months. Although the winter may become a different story. This is because jobs that operate primarily outdoors will become non-existent until spring.

With all this uncertainty, doesn’t it seem like the right time for another government relief package? 1,200 dollars wasn’t enough; especially for a one time payment back in April. With it now being October. People have been struggling to make it day by day financially, and some are worried about losing a place to live. Census Bureau data showed that 8.3 million people are behind on rent, and that 2.3 million expect to be evicted in the next month according to The New York Times. With numbers like that, you fear that things are still looking bleak for the future. The government is failing American people with no aid or stimulus. States are reopening and a growing number of Covid-19 cases is at an alarming rise that will only impact everything negatively.