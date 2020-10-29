Kylie Stoltzfus

Staff Writer

Tucked away in a basement-level shop on the corner of Prince Street and Chestnut Street, Curio Gallery and Creative Supply hosts a new art exhibit by artists Emily Elliot and Seijo titled Tidal Pull. The exhibit is an ode to the rhythms of nature that may go unnoticed, but are happening all of the time.

Emily Elliott and Seijo are the artists featured in the Tidal Pull exhibit. Florida native, Emily Elliott studied painting and studio art at Southeastern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Elliott went on to receive her master’s degree from Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. She primarily works with the mediums of sculpture and printmaking.

Seijo is a photographer and artist originally from Brooklyn, New York, now living in Lancaster PA. Her work has been featured in a variety of publications and has been displayed in shows hosted at Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster City Hall Gallery for Lancaster Public Art, The Curated Fridge Show, and Arte Latino Now of Queens University, among others. Seijo has also photographed events in Philadelphia, New York City, and Minnesota.

When asked about the inspiration behind the exhibit, featured artist Seijo expressed her awe at the vast interconnectedness of nature. Seijo says, “I went away with my husband and two close friends to a secluded beach town in New Jersey called Ship Bottom. It was off season, in mid October. The weather was cold and rainy. I had my camera and I and I couldn’t help admire my surroundings and what was before me, it was moving.”

The exhibit is described as “offering a contemplative view of the natural phenomena at work around all of us.” To Emily Elliott, this means finding significance in the things we may overlook. Elliott describes her work as a way of inviting the viewer to reflect and appreciate the natural world. She says, “It’s a call to quiet yourself and find potent reprieve in solitude and to appreciate that the natural world goes on whether we’re looking or not. And if you’re not looking, you’re missing out!”

The dynamic spread of sculpture and photography flows seamlessly together on the walls of the Curio Gallery, offering a space for the viewer to observe and take in the beauty of the imagery. The balance between photography and sculpture provide a multi-dimensional experience of the art being presented. The carefully constructed exhibit is a representation of the natural rhythms in our world, highlighting the cycles of the moon, how this impacts the tide, and the phenomenon of nature all around us.

“I think a strong positive aspect of art is that it allows people to feel connected to one another, to feel understood. Of course, I also want to encourage people to appreciate the compelling awe of quietness, solitude, and nature,” says Elliott.

Both artists raved about working with the team at Curio. Seijo praised their involvement in the community and sharp eye for artistic collaboration. “It has been nothing but the best experience working with Matt & Nicole. My meeting them was fortunate! Ever since they opened, I have been able to enjoy various workshops for the art community and all of their shows have been fantastic,” says Seijo.

At a time when our country is experiencing deep division and chaos, Seijo says, “Humans want to love and be loved. Ways to express and share that love is to create art, interact with art. We should continue to keep it alive as long as we are alive. I find it therapeutic, especially at times when we need it the most.”

The Tidal Pull exhibit will be showing at Curio until November 28th. Stop by Curio’s physical store location or visit their virtual exhibit hosted on their website. To view the Tidal Pull virtual exhibit or get more information on Curio’s upcoming exhibits and community events, visit https://curiolancaster.square.site/