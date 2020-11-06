David Milam

Social Media Manager

After The Mandalorian released in fall of last year to endless praise and critical acclaim, the release of it’s impending second season has been eagerly awaited. The Star Wars drama series was a massive success, winning seven Emmys for its first season and becoming last year’s most in-demand streaming show across all streaming services, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fans will be delighted to know the show is back in full swing with it’s second season premiere episode releasing Oct. 30th.

The first episode of the show’s second season “Episode 9: The Marshal” is directed and written by showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau. The episode is a delightful mix of classic westerns and kaiju movies, featuring the titular character of The Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal. He teams up with the Marshal of the small town of Mos Pelgo, Cobb Vanth, played by newcomer Timothy Olyphant. The pair join forces to hunt down a massive Krayt Dragon terrorizing Mos Pelgo and must unite unlikely allies to pull off this monumental task.

Hardcore Star Wars fans will be delighted to find a plethora of easter eggs and references to both Star Wars cannon and legends in this episode. The character of Cobb Vanth and Mos Pelgo first appeared in the Star Wars: Aftermath trilogy of books by Chuck Wendig and in turn became one of the first major characters in Star Wars books to appear in a live-action production. Fans of the “Knights of the Old Republic” video game series will also notice the addition of Krayt Dragon pearls in the episode, an item the main character of the video game was tasked with hunting a Krayt Dragon to acquire.

The cinematography and production of this episode continues the show’s tradition of gorgeous shots and creative filmmaking. This episode features many beautiful establishing shots of the desert landscape and the entire episode maintains the eerie feeling of a lonely western town in a sea of sand. The episode also makes creative use of aspect ratios, switching from a 21:9 to a 16:9 during Krayt Dragon scenes to properly accentuate the massive scale of the monster. Ludwig Göransson returns to score the entirety of the season and once again produces a classic futuristic western soundtrack, alongside the memorable main theme that will be stuck in your head for days.

The Mandalorian is shaping up to once again deliver a fantastic season full of adventure, action and heartache. Don’t worry, for fans just looking for more Baby Yoda scenes to gush over, I can confirm this episode has everything you need for your weekly dose of cuteness. Mando and Baby Yoda’s adventures are sure to occupy daily discourse as fans eagerly discuss and await to see how their adventures will play out this season.