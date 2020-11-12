Kylie Stoltzfus

Associate News Editor

With 290 electoral votes, former Vice President Joe Biden is named the 46th President of the United States of America. The winning projection was made following the confirmation of Pennsylvania’s swing in favor of the Biden Harris ticket. The results of the 2020 election made history, with Kamala Harris being elected as the first Black woman, and the first woman of east Asian decent to be elected to the office of Vice President of the United States.

Saturday, November 7th – the day former Vice President Biden was named winner of the 2020 election, several of President Trump’s tweets focused on the results of key battleground state… Pennsylvania. With PA’s 20 electoral college votes hanging in the balance, the result of the swing state was a coveted outcome for each candidate.

In a statement released on Saturday, November 7th, President Donald Trump says, “The simple fact is this election is far from over.” He continued to say, “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.”

It is expected that lawsuits and recounts will take place in the coming days and weeks, as is the legal right of the Trump campaign. Lancaster Online reported that Pennsylvania Representative Lloyd Smucker encouraged President Trump to accept election results saying, “Regardless of party, all Americans must accept the result of the election once they are certified, including President Trump and former Vice President Biden.”

Former President George W. Bush released a statement on Sunday, November 8th congratulating President-elect Biden on his victory. Bush praised the high-voter turnout seen in this election, stating that this is a sign of our healthy democracy at work. Bush says, “No matter how you voted, your vote counted. President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated. The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome clear.”

20 years ago, in the 2000 presidential race between Al Gore and George W. Bush, a recount was called turning Florida’s 25 electoral college votes from Gore to Bush, securing the presidency for Bush. Lawyers went head to head as the case went through the courts and ended up in the US Supreme Court. The official winner of the presidency was not called until December 13th, 2000 when Gore conceded the race. Former President Bush continued by saying, “Though we have our political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country”

In a statement released on November 7th, former President Barack Obama says, “The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remember that we are one nation, under God.”

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the American people in a victory speech on Saturday, November 7th from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden says, “I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify – who doesn’t see red states or blue states, only sees the United States.”

Image Courtesy of The New York Times

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation on Saturday. Formally accepting his nomination to the Presidency, he sought to give a hopeful and not decisive message to the American people.

President-elect Biden praised his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and his family for their support and encouragement during his campaign. “For American educators, this is a great day for you all. You’re going to have one of your own in the White House.” He also thanked poll-workers who volunteered during the election, his campaign team, and his supporters for playing their part in securing his seat as the 46th president of the United State.

“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies, they are Americans.”