Hannah Carricato

Staff Writer

As a college student, who doesn’t enjoy having the newest technology, while also supporting companies that give back to others. According to America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021, Best Buy, the consumer electronics company, landed at number 22 for their commitment to sustainability, inclusive, and diverse work environment. This comes right after the company released a strategic five-year growth plan that highlights the importance of hiring BIPOC and women employees. Along with this, they have developed ways to support the youth interested in technology-driven careers. This is all in hopes to improve the company and remove any possible underrepresentation.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry stated “It’s incredibly important to our employees, customers, and communities to show that we are committed to doing all we can to further economic and social justice.” Included in the tech company’s five-year plan are numerous goals to achieve by 2025. Corie mentions being “bold” about their commitments and to hold them accountable for the work they have promised.

These goals include filling one out of three new corporate positions with BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color.) In addition to this, one out of three field roles will be filled by women. Also a huge step for the company is providing $44 million to expand college preparation and career opportunities for BIPOC students. Along with this comes the introduction of 16 scholarships for HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) students.

I spoke with the General Manager at Best Buy, Clayton Witter, about the plan Best Buy has implemented. He states that “the company has been and continues to develop ways to expand diversity and inclusion.” While talking to him about the company’s efforts, he mentions the amount of programs and initiatives that the public rarely hears about.

Clayton also mentioned the importance of support groups for Best Buy employees. From this, I researched into IDSCs (Inclusion and Diversity Steering Committees) and ERGs (Employee Resource Groups). In hopes, these groups will bring employees together that have similar experiences or characteristics. A few ERGs include Black, disABILITIES, and Pride.

Included in Best Buy’s plan are also numerous initiatives to assist the youth in disinvested communities. The company’s goal is to provide teens in these areas with technology and educational training. A few activities offered are programming, filmmaking, music production, and design. The centers are packed with technology including computers, DSLR cameras, 3-D printers, virtual reality headsets, and drawing tablets. This is in hopes of familiarizing the teens with the technology they will use in their future careers.

At least 100 Teen Tech Centers will open, creating an opportunity for 30,000 teens. They are committed to host 400 interns and offer 340 jobs across the country to make this possible. By the end of 2025, Best Buy is set to achieve the goals set for Teen Tech Centers.

Best Buy hopes to serve our local communities and expand representation throughout the company. All while also promoting an inclusive workplace and support for future journeys. A saying from the CEO of Best Buy, Corie Barry, “We will do better.”