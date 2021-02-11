Hannah Caricatto

Staff Writer

Craving a chocolate cake with fluffy mousse filling? How about a strawberry champagne cake layered with house-made fresh puree and creamy frosting? If you answered “YES!”, I have the perfect place for you! Lancaster Cupcake can be found in multiple locations throughout the city. Whether visiting the bakery, the Downtown Lancaster location, or the cupcake truck, these elegant and flavorful desserts are a must-have! It is important that not only during the pandemic but always support our local and small businesses! As stated on their website, “Our mission is to create thoughtfully crafted desserts from scratch to serve our community and have a positive impact on this world.” In every cupcake, they ensure that high quality, locally sourced products are being used. Ingredients including butter, cream cheese, cocoa, and flour arrive fresh from the farms throughout Lancaster County. Just a few of the desserts on the menu are their unique cupcakes (including Gluten-Free and Vegan), Cake Truffles, Jar Cakes, and Pup Treats.

When asked about it, current Millersville University student Anthony about his favorite items on the menu. “Definitely the Double Chocolate Chip cupcake topped with cookie dough and the Mud Pie fudge cupcake.” He was also surprised at the amount of options they had readily available at the bakery. To get these desserts, Lancaster Cupcake offers in-store pickup, delivery, and curbside options. There are also delivery services available through DoorDash and UberEats. Special promotions like buy one, get one free and six cupcakes for $15 are offered occasionally. Another offer is the Birthday Club program that will send special offers and a free birthday cupcake!

With the ever-changing COVID regulations, the Lancaster Cupcake locations have also developed operations and made clear their intentions to keep customers safe. They have updated their website to make it more convenient, adding their merchandise and gift items that would otherwise only be in-store. The Downtown Lancaster location also offers a walk-up window for in-store pickup customers wishing to limit contact.

Also while speaking with Anthony, he talked about his experience while at the bakery. He mentions a “warm and welcoming environment.” He said it would be an “enjoyable and relaxing place to gather a few friends and hang out” not during the pandemic, of course. Keeping up with CDC guidelines, in-store events have temporarily ceased. In place of in-person workshops at the bakery, Lancaster Cupcake has introduced an at-home “hot cocoa bomb” kit. A limited-time kit was recently released including materials that follow the pink and red Valentine’s Day theme. These kits are a must-have for date nights or just at home time with the family! To make these flavorful desserts more accessible to the community, the Lancaster Cupcake truck is available to visit different locations and neighborhoods. Anthony mentioned the truck made a stop to his neighborhood over Winter break. He said it was “delightful having the truck visit when he is only used to having the cupcakes when at Millersville.” Lancaster Cupcake is definitely a local, small business worth visiting!