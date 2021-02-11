David Milam

Snapper Staff

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was set to hit the ground running following the immense success of 2019’s “Avengers Endgame” with a slate of new movies and TV shows throughout 2020. Unfortunately all of Marvel’s plans were blipped away and thus “WandaVision”, originally slated to be the fourth Marvel production releasing in 2020 is instead kicking off this new era of the MCU as its first production since 2019.

Premiering exclusively on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, “WandaVision” has already been deemed a hit with many praising its unique visual style of emulating different eras of television as well as the intriguing mystery befalling our heroes. The show was created and written by Jac Schaeffer and is directed by Matt Shakman. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as the beloved heroes Wanda Maximoff and The Vision and are joined by newcomers to the MCU Kathryn Hahn as Agnes and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Kat Dennigs also returns to the role of Darcy Lewis after last appearing in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and Randall Park returns as Jimmy Woo following his popular performance in 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Set in the quaint little town of Westview, New Jersey, Wanda and Vision have moved to the suburbs to begin a new era of their life as newlyweds. The couple deals with the usual trials and tribulations of suburban life, annoying neighbors, a strict boss at work, and even raising some mischievous children. But wait!, isn’t Vision dead? And why is everything stylized like a sitcom? The show takes viewers on a journey unraveling the mystery behind the couple’s perfect life and how not everything is as perfect as it seems.

The show takes inspiration from a variety of Marvel Comics such as Brian Michael Benids’ “House of M” and Tom King’s “The Vision”. Comic book fans will have their hands full picking apart all the easter eggs present in the series referencing the show’s comic book origins. Easter eggs such as a wine bottle from a winery called Maison Du Mépris, a clear reference to “House of M” and the adoption of a dog named Sparky, the same name of the dog belonging to Vision’s family in “The Vision”.

“WandaVision” is shaping up to be one of the MCU’s most creative endeavours. The uncanny sitcom world with its blend of magic and superhero shenanigans takes viewers on a journey into mystery. The weekly release schedule allows time to appreciate all the little details packed into each episode and gives fans plenty of time to break them down. The constant introduction of new elements, exciting reveals and increasing unraveling of Wanda’s world has fans flocking to social media to share their latest theories. Marvel Studios first endeavour intro streaming continues the studios rich legacy of quality storytelling through a connected universe and WandaVision is sure to become a bonafide smash hit.

You can catch new episodes of “WandaVision” every Friday exclusively on Disney+.