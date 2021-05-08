Caleb Wolfe

Sports Editor

Though the season is still coming to a close, the Millersville Baseball team has already clinched the number one seed in the PSAC East division. Their 24-11 overall record, and even more impressive 21-8 conference record, places the Marauders well above the rest of the competition in their division.

West Chester, Bloomsburg, and Shepherd University have also clinched spots in the PSAC Baseball Tournament, but Millersville University winning the division has awarded them prime seeding throughout the playoffs.

Meanwhile in the PSAC West division; Seton Hill University has not only clinched a playoff berth, but they have won their division as well. However, none of the remaining teams in the PSAC West division have managed to clinch a playoff position. Therefore three playoff spots remain vacant with only a single day remaining in the season.

Regardless, Millersville has had a stellar year, and the Marauders continue to replicate the success of seasons past. The Marauders have closed out the season relatively strong, as they have won seven of their last nine matches. All that remains now are two final games to be played against division rival Kutztown University.

On that note, the double header at Kutztown is today, May 8. The first game is scheduled to be played at 12:00 p.m., and the second game is scheduled to be played at 2:30 p.m. Marauder fans are encouraged to watch online. Additionally, the PSAC Tournament is set to begin on May 12, and Millersville’s games will be held at Cooper Park because of the Marauders’ first place advantage.